EYDAP S.A. within the context of the Company's obligations to inform correctly and timely the investment community, according to the article 4.1.2 & 4.1.3.15.1 of the Athens Stock Exchange Regulation, announces the amended of the date of the Annual Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting, which is scheduled on Wednesday 06 September 2023 at 11am.
