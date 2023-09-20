EYDAP S.A. within the context of the correct and timely information of the investing community and in accordance with the provisions of articles 4.1.2 & 4.1.3.15.1 of the Athens Stock Exchange Regulations, announces the Amended Financial Calendar of the Company for the year 2023. The amendment concerns the date of the Release of First Half 2023 Financial Results and the Analysts Briefing via Teleconference.

Thursday, April 27th 2023 Release of 2022 Financial Results

Thursday, April 27th 2023 Analysts' Annual Briefing via Teleconference

Friday, June 9th 2023 Minority Shareholders' Special Meeting

Wednesday, September 6th 2023 Annual Ordinary Shareholders' General Meeting

Wednesday, September 13th 2023 Ex-Dividend Date (before September 15th 2023, which is the expiration date of the Futures Contracts on stocks and on the FTSE/ATHEX Large Cap Index)

Thursday, September 14th 2023 Dividend Beneficiaries - Record Date

Wednesday, September 20th 2023 Dividend Payment through Bank

Thursday, September 28th 2023 Release of First Half 2023 Financial Results

Thursday, September 28th 2023 Analysts Briefing via Teleconference