Athens, April 9th, 2024

Amended Financial Calendar 2024

EYDAP S.A. within the context of the correct and timely information of the investing community and in accordance with the provisions of articles 4.1.2 & 4.1.3.15.1 of the Athens Stock Exchange Regulations, announces the amended Financial Calendar of the Company for the year 2024.

Thursday, April 25th 2024 Release of 2023 Financial Results Thursday, April 25th 2024 Analysts' Annual Briefing via Teleconference Thursday, July 11th 2024 Annual Ordinary Shareholders' General Meeting Monday, July 22nd 2024* Ex-Dividend Date Tuesday, July 23rd 2024* Dividend Beneficiaries - Record Date Monday, July 29st 2024 * Dividend Payment through Bank Thursday, September 26th 2024 Release of First Half 2024 Financial Results

The above mentioned dates, regarding the distribution of the dividend, are under approval by the Annual Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting

Corporate Announcements and Shareholders Service eydap-met@eydap.gr