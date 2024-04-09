Athens, April 9th, 2024

Amended Financial Calendar 2024

EYDAP S.A. within the context of the correct and timely information of the investing community and in accordance with the provisions of articles 4.1.2 & 4.1.3.15.1 of the Athens Stock Exchange Regulations, announces the amended Financial Calendar of the Company for the year 2024.

Thursday, April 25th 2024

Release of 2023 Financial Results

Thursday, April 25th 2024

Analysts' Annual Briefing via Teleconference

Thursday, July 11th 2024

Annual Ordinary Shareholders' General Meeting

Monday, July 22nd 2024*

Ex-Dividend Date

Tuesday, July 23rd 2024*

Dividend Beneficiaries - Record Date

Monday, July 29st 2024 *

Dividend Payment through Bank

Thursday, September 26th 2024

Release of First Half 2024 Financial Results

  • The above mentioned dates, regarding the distribution of the dividend, are under approval by the Annual Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting

