Athens, April 9th, 2024
Amended Financial Calendar 2024
EYDAP S.A. within the context of the correct and timely information of the investing community and in accordance with the provisions of articles 4.1.2 & 4.1.3.15.1 of the Athens Stock Exchange Regulations, announces the amended Financial Calendar of the Company for the year 2024.
Thursday, April 25th 2024
Release of 2023 Financial Results
Thursday, April 25th 2024
Analysts' Annual Briefing via Teleconference
Thursday, July 11th 2024
Annual Ordinary Shareholders' General Meeting
Monday, July 22nd 2024*
Ex-Dividend Date
Tuesday, July 23rd 2024*
Dividend Beneficiaries - Record Date
Monday, July 29st 2024 *
Dividend Payment through Bank
Thursday, September 26th 2024
Release of First Half 2024 Financial Results
- The above mentioned dates, regarding the distribution of the dividend, are under approval by the Annual Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting
