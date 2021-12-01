Athens Water Supply and Sewerage S A : Announcement of granting a special permit according to article 100 par. 1 of Law 4548/2018 for the establishment of a transaction with related parties

Athens, December 1st 2021

Announcement of granting a special permit according to article 100 par. 1 of Law 4548/2018 for the establishment of a transaction with related parties







The company with the name "ATHENS WATER SUPPLY AND SEWERAGE SOCIETE ANONYME COMPANY" (hereinafter "EYDAP SA") with G.E.MI. number 121578960000 announces that its Board of Directors at its meeting on December 1st, 2021, decided to grant a special permit valid for six (6) months, in accordance with article 100 par. 1 of Law 4548/2018, as currently in force, for the establishment of two (2) Contracts:

(a) between the Greek State, the EYDAP Fixed Assets Legal Entity and the EYDAP SA in accordance with Law 2744/1999 and par. 2 of article 114 of Law 4812/2021, regarding the terms of renewal of the exclusive right to provide water supply and sewerage services granted to EYDAP SA until 31.12.2040 pursuant to par. 1 of the same article and

(b) between the Greek State, the EYDAP Fixed Assets Legal Entity and EYDAP SA according to par. 4 of article 114 of Law 4812/2021, regarding the assignment to EYDAP SA of the operation and maintenance services of the External Water Supply System of the major area of ​​Athens for three (3) years.

For the granting of the special permit for the above transactions, the Board of Directors of EYDAP SA, in accordance with article 101 par. 1 of Law 4548/2018, as in force today, took into account the Reports from 24/11/2021 on the law and fairness of transactions (fairness opinions) of the independent company Certified Public Accountants "Ernst & Young Hellas", who assess that the transactions are fair and reasonable for EYDAP SA and its Shareholders who are not related parties, including the minority shareholders of EYDAP SA and explain the assumptions on which they are based as well as the methods used. The legal opinion report of the Law Firm "Lampadarios and Associates" from 24/11/2021 was also taken into account.

It is pointed out that an excerpt from the minutes of the December 1st, 2021 meeting of the Board of Directors of EYDAP SA is going to be published in the company's share in the G.E.M.I., while from24 /11/2021 Reports for fairness opinions of the independent company of Certified Public Accountants «Ernst & Young Hellas» as well as the 24/11/2021 Legal opinion Report of the Law Firm "Lampadarios and Associates" are going to be available on the official website of EYDAP SA (www.eydap.gr).

This announcement is published in accordance with the provision of article 100 par. 3 of Law 4548/2018, as in force today. According to it, within ten (10) days from the publication of this announcement, the Shareholders representing the one twentieth (1/20) of the share capital, may request the convening of a General Meeting to decide on the issue of granting the license, however for reasons of maximum security and transparency, the Board of Directors of EYDAP SA decided at the meeting of December 1st ,2021 to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting of its Shareholders in order to take a decision on granting permission for the preparation of the above Contracts as specifically defined in the legally published Invitation to the website of the General Commercial Register (www.businessportal.gr) as well as on the official website of EYDAP SA (www.eydap.gr).