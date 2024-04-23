EYDAP SA informs the investment community, according to the Amended Financial Calendar 2024, that the Annual Analyst's Briefing for fiscal year 2023 will take place via teleconference, on Thursday, April 25th, 2024, as follows (in local time):

- At 12.00: Presentation in Greek.

- At 16.00: Presentation in English.

For participation, interested analysts can send an email to: eydap-met@eydap.gr