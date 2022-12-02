Athens Water Supply and Sewerage S A : Conclusion of Ordinary Tax Audit for Fiscal year 2021 and Tax Certificate Issuance

Athens, December 2nd, 2022

Conclusion of Ordinary Tax Audit for Fiscal year 2021 and

Tax Certificate Issuance

EYDAP S.A., in accordance with paragraph 4.1.3.1. of the Athens Exchange Regulation, informs the investment community that the ordinary tax audit which was conducted by the Statutory Auditor - Accountant for fiscal year 2021, was finalized and as a result, a tax certificate was issued without reservation, with emphasis on a question to the Independent Public Revenue Authority, regarding the obligation to register property rights in the Company's Property Statement (E9).