    EYDAP   GRS359353000

ATHENS WATER SUPPLY AND SEWERAGE COMPANY S.A.

(EYDAP)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  08:16 2022-12-02 am EST
6.950 EUR   -1.70%
Athens Water Supply and Sewerage S A : Conclusion of Ordinary Tax Audit for Fiscal year 2021 and Tax Certificate Issuance

12/02/2022 | 08:14am EST
Athens, December 2nd, 2022

Conclusion of Ordinary Tax Audit for Fiscal year 2021 and

Tax Certificate Issuance

EYDAP S.A., in accordance with paragraph 4.1.3.1. of the Athens Exchange Regulation, informs the investment community that the ordinary tax audit which was conducted by the Statutory Auditor - Accountant for fiscal year 2021, was finalized and as a result, a tax certificate was issued without reservation, with emphasis on a question to the Independent Public Revenue Authority, regarding the obligation to register property rights in the Company's Property Statement (E9).


Attachments

Disclaimer

Eydap SA - Athens Water Supply & Sewage Co. published this content on 02 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2022 13:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 361 M 372 M 372 M
Net income 2021 30,6 M 31,6 M 31,6 M
Net cash 2021 430 M 444 M 444 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,1x
Yield 2021 3,59%
Capitalization 751 M 774 M 774 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,82x
EV / Sales 2021 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 2 350
Free-Float 38,7%
