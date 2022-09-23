Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Athens Water Supply and Sewerage Company S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EYDAP   GRS359353000

ATHENS WATER SUPPLY AND SEWERAGE COMPANY S.A.

(EYDAP)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:11 2022-09-22 am EDT
7.400 EUR   -1.07%
02:40aATHENS WATER SUPPLY AND SEWERAGE S A : Financial Results of the First Half of 2022
PU
02:40aATHENS WATER SUPPLY AND SEWERAGE S A : Financial Results of the First Half of 2022
PU
09/21ATHENS WATER SUPPLY AND SEWERAGE S A : Analysts' Briefing 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Athens Water Supply and Sewerage S A : Financial Results of the First Half of 2022

09/23/2022 | 02:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EYDAP demonstrates stability despite the crisis

During the first half of 2022, the Company operated in accordance to the terms of the new contract with the Greek State, facing the adverse circumstances resulting from the geopolitical and energy crisis. The Company accelerated its investment program, simultaneously advancing transformation projects aiming at digital and green transition..........

Disclaimer

Eydap SA - Athens Water Supply & Sewage Co. published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 06:39:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ATHENS WATER SUPPLY AND SEWERAGE COMPANY S.A.
02:40aATHENS WATER SUPPLY AND SEWERAGE S A : Financial Results of the First Half of 2022
PU
02:40aATHENS WATER SUPPLY AND SEWERAGE S A : Financial Results of the First Half of 2022
PU
09/21ATHENS WATER SUPPLY AND SEWERAGE S A : Analysts' Briefing 2022
PU
09/21ATHENS WATER SUPPLY AND SEWERAGE S A : Analysts' Briefing 2022
PU
09/19ATHENS WATER SUPPLY AND SEWERAGE COM : EYDAP) added to FTSE All-World Index
CI
09/05ATHENS WATER SUPPLY AND SEWERAGE COM : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
09/01ATHENS WATER SUPPLY AND SEWERAGE S A : Clarifications on the dividend
PU
08/31ATHENS WATER SUPPLY AND SEWERAGE S A : Voting results ordinary shareholders general meetin..
PU
08/31ATHENS WATER SUPPLY AND SEWERAGE S A : Voting resuls of general meeting 30/08/2022
PU
08/30ATHENS WATER SUPPLY AND SEWERAGE S A : Previous years dividend distribution
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 361 M 354 M 354 M
Net income 2021 30,6 M 30,1 M 30,1 M
Net cash 2021 430 M 423 M 423 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,1x
Yield 2021 3,59%
Capitalization 788 M 774 M 774 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,82x
EV / Sales 2021 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 2 326
Free-Float 38,7%
Chart ATHENS WATER SUPPLY AND SEWERAGE COMPANY S.A.
Duration : Period :
Athens Water Supply and Sewerage Company S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATHENS WATER SUPPLY AND SEWERAGE COMPANY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Charalambos Georgiou Sachinis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Theodora Varvarigou Chairman
Michail Stavroulakis Independent Non-Executive Director
Aikaterini K. Beritsi Independent Non-Executive Director
Alexandros Nasoufis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATHENS WATER SUPPLY AND SEWERAGE COMPANY S.A.-4.23%774
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.-24.39%26 235
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-29.06%5 855
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-39.27%2 372
SJW GROUP-15.07%1 900
CHINA WATER AFFAIRS GROUP LIMITED-41.95%1 350