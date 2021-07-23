503 Backend fetch failed

    EYDAP   GRS359353000

ATHENS WATER SUPPLY AND SEWERAGE COMPANY S.A.

(EYDAP)
  Report
Athens Water Supply and Sewerage S A : Hellenic Code of Corporate Governance-New Internal Rules of Operation

07/23/2021 | 07:28am EDT
EYDAP SA informs the investing community that following the no. 20905 / 7.7.2021 Decision of its Board of Directors, in accordance with article 17 of law 4706/2020 and no. 2/905/ 03.03.2021 Decision of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission, the Company has adopted and implemented the Hellenic Corporate Governance Code for companies listed in a stock exchange, issued in June 2021 by the Greek Corporate Governance Council and is posted on its website, at: http://www.esed.org.gr/code-listed.

In addition, with the decision 20914 / 20-07-2021 of the Board of Directors of EYDAP, the new Internal Rules of Operation were approved, which has been posted on the website of EYDAP www.eydap.gr.

Disclaimer

Eydap SA - Athens Water Supply & Sewage Co. published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 11:27:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 333 M 391 M 391 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 424 M 499 M 499 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 3,92%
Capitalization 815 M 960 M 959 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,18x
EV / Sales 2022 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 2 345
Free-Float 38,7%
Technical analysis trends ATHENS WATER SUPPLY AND SEWERAGE COMPANY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 7,65 €
Average target price 7,60 €
Spread / Average Target -0,65%
Managers and Directors
Charalambos Georgiou Sachinis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Theodora Varvarigou Chairman
Michail Stavroulakis Independent Non-Executive Director
Aikaterini K. Beritsi Independent Non-Executive Director
Alexandros Nasoufis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATHENS WATER SUPPLY AND SEWERAGE COMPANY S.A.11.35%1 102
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.7.13%28 169
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-19.63%9 468
CHONGQING WATER GROUP CO.,LTD.2.15%3 911
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-4.81%3 744
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO., LTD.7.50%2 446
