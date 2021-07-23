Athens Water Supply and Sewerage S A : Hellenic Code of Corporate Governance-New Internal Rules of Operation

EYDAP SA informs the investing community that following the no. 20905 / 7.7.2021 Decision of its Board of Directors, in accordance with article 17 of law 4706/2020 and no. 2/905/ 03.03.2021 Decision of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission, the Company has adopted and implemented the Hellenic Corporate Governance Code for companies listed in a stock exchange, issued in June 2021 by the Greek Corporate Governance Council and is posted on its website, at: http://www.esed.org.gr/code-listed.

In addition, with the decision 20914 / 20-07-2021 of the Board of Directors of EYDAP, the new Internal Rules of Operation were approved, which has been posted on the website of EYDAP www.eydap.gr.