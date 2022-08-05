Athens Water Supply and Sewerage S A : Invitation at the 40th Ordinary General Meeting

I N V I T A T I O N

To the Shareholders of the Limited Liability Company named

"WATER SUPPLY AND SEWERAGE COMPANY OF CAPITAL CITY, LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY'.

(E.YD.A.P. S.A.)

General Commercial Register Number 121578960000

At the 40th Ordinary General Meeting

By a decision which taken in accordance with the Law and the Company's Articles of Association at its meeting of August 3rd, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Company named "Water Supply and Sewerage Company of the Capital City (EYDAP S.A. )", the Shareholders of the Company are invited to the 40th Ordinary General Meeting on August 30th, 2022, Tuesday, at 11.00, which will be held entirely with the participation of the Shareholders remotely via videoconference and using electronic resources to discuss and decide on the following items on the Agenda: ....