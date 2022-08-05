Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Athens Water Supply and Sewerage Company S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EYDAP   GRS359353000

ATHENS WATER SUPPLY AND SEWERAGE COMPANY S.A.

(EYDAP)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:16 2022-08-04 am EDT
7.640 EUR   -2.92%
02:51aATHENS WATER SUPPLY AND SEWERAGE S A : Invitation at the 40th Ordinary General Meeting
PU
02:11aATHENS WATER SUPPLY AND SEWERAGE S A : Invitation to ordinary shareholders meeting
PU
07/20ATHENS WATER SUPPLY AND SEWERAGE S A : ΤΡΟΠΟΠΟΙΗΣΗ ΟΙΚΟΝΟΜΙΚΟΥ ΗΜΕΡΟΛΟΓΙΟΥ 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Athens Water Supply and Sewerage S A : Invitation at the 40th Ordinary General Meeting

08/05/2022 | 02:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

I N V I T A T I O N

To the Shareholders of the Limited Liability Company named
"WATER SUPPLY AND SEWERAGE COMPANY OF CAPITAL CITY, LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY'.
(E.YD.A.P. S.A.)
General Commercial Register Number 121578960000

At the 40th Ordinary General Meeting

By a decision which taken in accordance with the Law and the Company's Articles of Association at its meeting of August 3rd, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Company named "Water Supply and Sewerage Company of the Capital City (EYDAP S.A. )", the Shareholders of the Company are invited to the 40th Ordinary General Meeting on August 30th, 2022, Tuesday, at 11.00, which will be held entirely with the participation of the Shareholders remotely via videoconference and using electronic resources to discuss and decide on the following items on the Agenda: ....

Disclaimer

Eydap SA - Athens Water Supply & Sewage Co. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 06:50:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ATHENS WATER SUPPLY AND SEWERAGE COMPANY S.A.
02:51aATHENS WATER SUPPLY AND SEWERAGE S A : Invitation at the 40th Ordinary General Meeting
PU
02:11aATHENS WATER SUPPLY AND SEWERAGE S A : Invitation to ordinary shareholders meeting
PU
07/20ATHENS WATER SUPPLY AND SEWERAGE S A : ΤΡΟΠΟΠΟΙ..
PU
05/03ATHENS WATER SUPPLY AND SEWERAGE S A : Presentation of financial results 2021 to represent..
PU
04/29ATHENS WATER SUPPLY AND SEWERAGE S A : Presentation of financial results 2021 to represent..
PU
04/29Athens Water Supply and Sewerage Company S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Yea..
CI
04/29ATHENS WATER SUPPLY AND SEWERAGE S A : Financial year 2021 results
PU
04/28ATHENS WATER SUPPLY AND SEWERAGE S A : Analysts' Briefing 2022
PU
04/28ATHENS WATER SUPPLY AND SEWERAGE COM : Financial report
CO
04/05ATHENS WATER SUPPLY AND SEWERAGE S A : 2022 amended financial calendar
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 361 M 369 M 369 M
Net income 2021 30,6 M 31,4 M 31,4 M
Net cash 2021 430 M 440 M 440 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,1x
Yield 2021 3,59%
Capitalization 814 M 832 M 832 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,82x
EV / Sales 2021 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 2 326
Free-Float 38,7%
Chart ATHENS WATER SUPPLY AND SEWERAGE COMPANY S.A.
Duration : Period :
Athens Water Supply and Sewerage Company S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATHENS WATER SUPPLY AND SEWERAGE COMPANY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Charalambos Georgiou Sachinis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Theodora Varvarigou Chairman
Michail Stavroulakis Independent Non-Executive Director
Aikaterini K. Beritsi Independent Non-Executive Director
Alexandros Nasoufis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATHENS WATER SUPPLY AND SEWERAGE COMPANY S.A.-2.18%832
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.-16.00%28 839
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-25.43%6 230
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-26.07%2 944
SJW GROUP-8.24%2 032
CHINA WATER AFFAIRS GROUP LIMITED-42.49%1 368