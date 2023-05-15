Advanced search
    EYDAP   GRS359353000

ATHENS WATER SUPPLY AND SEWERAGE COMPANY S.A.

(EYDAP)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  05:05:45 2023-05-15 am EDT
6.260 EUR   -0.48%
05:18aAthens Water Supply And Sewerage S A : Total Number Of Shares
PU
05:18aAthens Water Supply And Sewerage S A : Proxy form
PU
05:18aAthens Water Supply And Sewerage S A : Terms and Conditions for the remote SM
PU
Athens Water Supply and Sewerage S A : Postal Vote Ballot

05/15/2023 | 05:18am EDT
Postal Vote Form

BALLOT

for the remote participation in the voting process prior to

the Special Meeting of Minority Shareholders

of the Athens Water Supply and Sewerage Company (EYDAP S.A.)

of June 9th 2023

To: the Athens Water Supply and Sewerage Company (EYDAP S.A.)

Communication and Corporate Affairs

Corporate Announcements and Shareholders Service Department

156 Oropou str, P.C.111 46 Galatsi Tel.: +30 210 214 4479 Fax: +30 210 214 4437

E-mail:eydap-met@eydap.gr

The undersigned shareholder/legal representative of the company EYDAP S.A. (the Company): FULL NAME / COMPANY NAME (1): …..…………………………………………………..…………………………………………

PATRONYM: ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..

ADDRESS / REGISTERED OFFICE (1): ……………….……………………………………………..…………………………………….

ID. CARD NR / COMPANY REGISTRATION NR(1).: .……………………………………………………………………………….

NUMBER OF SHARES: ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..

INVESTORS SHARE ACCOUNT NR: ………………………………………………………………………………………………………

SECURITIES ACCOUNT NR: ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

FULL NAME(S) OF THE LEGAL REPRESENTATIVE(S) (1):

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

E-MAIL ADRESS:……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..

MOBILE PHONE: ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

With this form I hereby announce my vote / the vote of the shareholder I represent (2) on the matter of the Special Meeting of the Company's Minority Shareholders on June 9 2023 , Friday at 11:00 a.m., as follows:

  1. It concerns legal entities. Please fill/delete accordingly
  2. Please delete accordingly

(Please mark with √ your choice on the corresponding icon)

AGENDA

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTENTION

1 Election of two (2) representatives of the minority Shareholders to the Board of Directors of EYDAP SA, in accordance with articles 11 par. 2b and 36 of the Statute.

____________________, __/___/2023

( place-date)

_____________________

( signature )

( for legal entities, the legal representative signs under the corporate name and his name and status are

written )

Please this form after it is completed and signed by the Shareholder (or the legal representative of the Shareholder in the case of a legal entity or the representative) with the original signature considered, to be deposited or sent by post or courier service to the Service for Shareholders and Corporate Announcements, Oropou 156, Galatsi, P.K. 111 46. Alternatively, this form can be digitally signed with an approved electronic signature (qualified certificate) and then sent by email to the email address eydap-met@eydap.gr .

The form completed and signed as above should be sent to the Company in one of the above ways no later than 24 hours before the Special Meeting, i.e. no later than 08.06.2023 at 11:00a.m.

In the event that this postal vote is transmitted by a Shareholder representative, the appointment of the representative is required to be made at least forty-eight (48) hours before the date of the Special Meeting, i.e. no later than 11.00 on 07.06.2023. After this date it will not be possible to participate by proxy in the voting that will be held before the Special Meeting by proxy.

This postal vote may be revoked in the same manner as it was submitted if the Shareholder or the Shareholder's representative participates in person via video conference at the Special Meeting of Shareholders and revokes it at least one (1) hour before the meeting of the Special Meeting (i.e. no later than 10.00 am on 9 June 2023).

Disclaimer

Eydap SA - Athens Water Supply & Sewage Co. published this content on 15 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2023 09:17:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
