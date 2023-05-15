Athens Water Supply and Sewerage S A : Postal Vote Ballot

With this form I hereby announce my vote / the vote of the shareholder I represent (2) on the matter of the Special Meeting of the Company's Minority Shareholders on June 9 2023 , Friday at 11:00 a.m., as follows:

(Please mark with √ your choice on the corresponding icon)

AGENDA FOR AGAINST ABSTENTION

1 Election of two (2) representatives of the minority Shareholders to the Board of Directors of EYDAP SA, in accordance with articles 11 par. 2b and 36 of the Statute.

____________________, __/___/2023

( place-date)

_____________________

( signature )

( for legal entities, the legal representative signs under the corporate name and his name and status are

written )

Please this form after it is completed and signed by the Shareholder (or the legal representative of the Shareholder in the case of a legal entity or the representative) with the original signature considered, to be deposited or sent by post or courier service to the Service for Shareholders and Corporate Announcements, Oropou 156, Galatsi, P.K. 111 46. Alternatively, this form can be digitally signed with an approved electronic signature (qualified certificate) and then sent by email to the email address eydap-met@eydap.gr .

The form completed and signed as above should be sent to the Company in one of the above ways no later than 24 hours before the Special Meeting, i.e. no later than 08.06.2023 at 11:00a.m.

In the event that this postal vote is transmitted by a Shareholder representative, the appointment of the representative is required to be made at least forty-eight (48) hours before the date of the Special Meeting, i.e. no later than 11.00 on 07.06.2023. After this date it will not be possible to participate by proxy in the voting that will be held before the Special Meeting by proxy.

This postal vote may be revoked in the same manner as it was submitted if the Shareholder or the Shareholder's representative participates in person via video conference at the Special Meeting of Shareholders and revokes it at least one (1) hour before the meeting of the Special Meeting (i.e. no later than 10.00 am on 9 June 2023).