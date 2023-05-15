Advanced search
    EYDAP   GRS359353000

ATHENS WATER SUPPLY AND SEWERAGE COMPANY S.A.

(EYDAP)
05:05:45 2023-05-15
6.260 EUR   -0.48%
Athens Water Supply and Sewerage S A : Proxy form

05/15/2023 | 05:18am EDT
Authorization for remote participation via teleconference

in the Special Meeting of

Minority Shareholders

of the Athens Water Supply and Sewerage Company (EYDAP S.A.)

on 9th of June 2023 (or in any of its Repetitive Meetings)

To: the Water and Sewerage Company Protefousis S.A.

Communications and Corporate Affairs Department

Corporate Announcements and Shareholders Service Department

Oropou 156, 111 46 Galatsi

Tel .: 210 214 4479 Fax : 210 214 4437 E - mail : eydap - met @ eydap . Gr

The undersigned shareholder/legal representative of the company EYDAP S.A. (the Company): FULL

NAME / COMPANY NAME (1): …..…………………………………………………..…………………………………………

PATRONYM: ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..

ADDRESS / REGISTERED OFFICE (1): ……………….……………………………………………..…………………………………….

ID. CARD NR / COMPANY REGISTRATION NR(1).: .……………………………………………………………………………….

NUMBER OF SHARES: ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..

INVESTORS SHARE ACCOUNT NR: ………………………………………………………………………………………………………

SECURITIES ACCOUNT NR: ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

FULL NAME(S) OF THE LEGAL REPRESENTATIVE(S) (1):

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Appoints as proxy(-ies) Mr./Mrs. …………………………………………………………………………………..(middle

name)…………………………………………..resident of …………………………………………street……………….no……………

ID / Passport holder ………………………………… by e-mail address email …………………………..and mobile phone

number …………………………….

to whom I give the mandate, the power of attorney and the right to represent me/the legal entity (2) , for the shares declared above or those I have on the date of registration at the Special Meeting, in order to take part in the discussion and vote on the subject of the agenda or in any other repeat, after interruption or postponement, etc. meeting, or on the postponement of the discussion of the agenda item as follows:

In accordance with the provisions of articles 120 par. 3 and 125 par. 1 of Law 4548/2018, the Special Assembly of June 9, 2023 (or any Repetitive thereof) will be held remotely in real time by video conference and using electronic media, under the terms of article 125 of Law 4548/2018 and the specifics defined in the Company's Invitation. Specifically for the Shareholder's participation through a representative in the Special Meeting of June 9. 2023 (or any Repeated Meeting thereof) , either remotely in real time via video conference, or in the voting on the agenda item that will be held before the Special Meeting , the Shareholder or Participant of the Securities Account at S.A.T. or other mediator acting as the Shareholder's custodian may appoint one (1) representative , whose appointment is required to be made at least forty-eight(48) hours before the meeting of the Special Meeting (ie no later than 07.06.2023 and time 11.00).

  1. It concerns legal entities. Please fill/delete accordingly
  2. Please delete accordingly

(Please mark with √ your choice on the corresponding icon)

AGENDA

FOR AGAINST ABSTENTION

AT AGENT'S

DISCRETION

1 Election of two (2) representatives of the minority Shareholders to the Board of Directors of EYDAP SA, in accordance with articles 11 par. 2b and 36 of the Article of Association.

(The shareholder who chooses the hereby appointed representative to vote at his discretion must check any notification obligation based on the provisions of Law 3556/2007)

I further declare that I have already informed my representative about the notification obligation that he is subject to in the cases of article 128 par. 5 of Law 4548/2018 as well as for his obligation to archive the voting instructions for at least one (1) year from the date of the Special Meeting or in the event of its postponement, from the date of the last Repeated Meeting in which he used the proxy in accordance with article 128 par. 6 of Law 4548/2018.

This is not valid if I have notified the Company at least forty-eight (48) hours before the corresponding meeting date of the Special Assembly of its written revocation.

____________________, __/___/2023

The Shareholder/ legal representative of the Shareholder

_____________________

( signature )

( for legal entities, the legal representative signs under the corporate name and his name and status are

written )

Please, after this form is completed and signed by the Shareholder (or the Shareholder's legal representative in the case of a legal entity) with the original signature considered, be deposited or sent by post or courier service to the Shareholder Service and Corporate Announcements Service, Oropou 156, Galatsi, T.K. 111 46. Alternatively, this form can be digitally signed with an approved electronic signature ( qualified certificate ) and then sent by email to the email address eydap-met@eydap.gr .

The form completed and signed as above should be sent to the Company in one of the above ways no later than 48 hours before the Special Meeting, i.e. no later than 07.06.2023 at 11:00 a.m.for the initial meeting of the Special Meeting and until 14.06.2023 at 11:00 a.m. for the Repeated Special Meeting.

Disclaimer

Eydap SA - Athens Water Supply & Sewage Co. published this content on 15 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2023 09:17:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
