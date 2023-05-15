Athens Water Supply and Sewerage S A : Proxy form for voting BEFORE the Special Meeting

In accordance with the provisions of articles 120 par. 3 and 125 par. 1 of Law 4548/2018, the Special Assembly of June 9th 2023 (or any Repetitive thereof) will be held remotely in real time by video conference and using electronic media, under the terms of article 125 of Law 4548/2018 and the specifics defined in the Company's Invitation. Specifically for the Shareholder's participation through a representative in the Special Meeting of June 9, 2023 (or any Repeated Meeting thereof) , either remotely in real time via video conference, or in the voting on the agenda items that will be held before the Special Meeting , the Shareholder or Participant of the Securities Account at S.A.T. or other intermediary acting as the Shareholder's custodian may appoint one (1) representative , whose appointment is required to be made at least forty-eight(48) hours before the meeting of the Special Assembly (ie no later than 07.06.2023 and time 11.00).

to whom I give the mandate, the power of attorney and the right to represent me/the legal entity (2) , for the shares declared above or those I have on the date of registration at the Special Meeting, in order to take part in the discussion and vote on the subject of the agenda no later than 08.06.2023 at 11.00 a.m. , as follows:

(Please mark with √ your choice on the corresponding icon)

AGENDA FOR AGAINST ABSTENTION

1 Election of two (2) representatives of the minority Shareholders to the Board of Directors of EYDAP SA, in accordance with articles 11 par. 2b and 36 of the Statute.

I further declare that I have already informed my representative about the notification obligation that he is subject to in the cases of article 128 par. 5 of Law 4548/2018 as well as for his obligation to archive the voting instructions for at least one (1) year from the date of the Special Meeting or in the event of its postponement, from the date of the last Repeated Meeting in which he used the proxy in accordance with article 128 par. 6 of Law 4548/2018.

This is not valid if I have notified the Company at least forty-eight (48) hours before the corresponding meeting date of the Special Assembly of its written revocation.

____________________, __/____/2023

The Shareholder/ legal representative of the Shareholder

_____________________

( signature )

( for legal entities, the legal representative signs under the corporate name and his name and status are

written )

Please, after this form is completed and signed by the Shareholder (or the Shareholder's legal representative in the case of a legal entity) with the original signature considered, be deposited or sent by post or courier service to the Shareholder Service and Corporate Announcements Service, Oropou 156, Galatsi, T.K. 111 46. Alternatively, this form can be digitally signed with an approved electronic signature ( qualified certificate ) and then sent by email to the email address eydap-met@eydap.gr .

The form completed and signed as above should be sent to the Company in one of the above ways no later than 48 hours before the Special Meeting, i.e. no later than 07.06.2023 at 11:00a.m.