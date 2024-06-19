Representative Appointment Form
for remote participation via video conference in the 42nd Shareholders' Ordinary General Meeting
of the Athens Water Supply and Sewerage Company (EYDAP S.A.)
on July 11, 2024 (or in any of its Repetitive Meetings)
To: the Athens Water Supply and Sewerage Company (EYDAP S.A.)
Communication and Corporate Affairs
Corporate Announcements and Shareholders Service Department
156 Oropou str, P.C.111 46 Galatsi
Tel.: +30 210 214 4479
Fax: +30 210 214 4437
E-mail:eydap-met@eydap.gr
The undersigned shareholder/legal representative of the company EYDAP S.A. (the Company):
FULL NAME / COMPANY NAME (1): …..…………………………………………………..…………………………………………
PATRONYM: ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..
ADDRESS / REGISTERED OFFICE (1): ……………….……………………………………………..…………………………………….
ID. CARD NR / COMPANY REGISTRATION NR(1).: .……………………………………………………………………………….
NUMBER OF SHARES: ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..
INVESTORS SHARE ACCOUNT NR: ………………………………………………………………………………………………………
SECURITIES ACCOUNT NR: ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….
FULL NAME(S) OF THE LEGAL REPRESENTATIVE(S) (1):
…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….
Appoints as proxy Mr./Mrs. …………………………………………………………………………………..(middle
name)…………………………………………..resident of …………………………………………street……………….no……………
ID / Passport holder ………………………………… by e-mail address email …………………………..and mobile phone
number ……………………………..
to whom I give the mandate, power of attorney and the right, to represent me/the legal entity(2), for the above declared shares or those I have at the record date of the Ordinary General Meeting, in order to take part in the debate and vote on the items on the agenda or in any other recurring, after interruption or postponement, etc. meeting, or on postponing the discussion of all or part of the items on the agenda as follows:
The General Assembly of July 11th, 2024 (or any repeat thereof) will be held with the physical presence of the Shareholders as well as with the possibility of remote participation in real time using electronic means. Specifically for the participation of the Shareholder through a representative in the General Meeting of July 11, 2024 (or any Repeated one), either remotely in real time via video conference, or in the voting on the agenda items that will be held before the General Meeting Assembly , the Shareholder or the Participant of the Securities Account in the DSS or another mediator acting as the trustee of the Shareholder may appoint one (1) representative, whose appointment is required to be made at least forty-eight(48) hours before the meeting of the General Meeting (ie no later than 09.07.2024 and time 10.00).
(Please mark with √ your choice on the corresponding icon)
- It concerns legal entities. Please fill/delete accordingly
- Please delete accordingly
AT
AGENDA
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTENTION
REPRESENTATIVES
DISCRETION
1
Approval of the Individual and Consolidated Annual
Financial Statements of EYDAP S.A. in accordance with
International Accounting Standards and International
Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) of the corporate
year 01.01.2023 to 31.12.2023, of the Management
Report of the Board of Directors of EYDAP S.A. and of
the Audit Report of the Certified Auditors of the EYDAP
S.A.
2
Approval of dividend distribution of profits for the year
2023 to the Shareholders of EYDAP S.A., determination
of the dividend beneficiaries and their payment start
date.
3
Approval according to article 108 of Law 4548/2018 of
the overall management of EYDAP S.A. by the Board of
Directors and exemption of the Auditors from any
liability for compensation for the corporate year
01.01.2023-31.12.2023 in accordance with par. 1, para. c
of article 117 of Law 4548/2018
4
Amendment of the Articles of Association of EYDAP S.A
5
Approval of fees and expenses to the Members of the
Board of Directors of EYDAP S.A. from 01.09.2023 to
31.12.2023.
.
6
Determination of fees and expenses of the Members of
the Board of Directors of EYDAP S.A. for the corporate
year 2024.
7
Submission of the Remuneration Report for the financial
year 2023 in accordance with article 112 of Law
4548/2018. 3
8
Approval of the revision of the Remuneration Policy in
accordance with articles 110 and 111 of Law 4548/2018.
9
Approval of revision of the Nomination Policy for the
Members of the Board of Directors of EYDAP. S.A. in
accordance with Law 4706/2020 and No. 60/18.09.2020
Circular of the Capital Market Commission.
10
Election of an Audit Company and approval of its
remuneration for the financial year 01.01.2024-
31.12.2024
11
Submission of the Audit Committee's Annual Report in
ISSUE 11 IS NOT PUT TO A VOTE
accordance with article 44 par. 1 point i of Law
4449/2017
12
Submission of a Report of the Independent Non-
ISSUE 12 IS NOT PUT TO A VOTE
Executive Members of the Board of Directors of EYDAP
S.A. in accordance with article 9 par. 5 of Law 4706/2020
13
Miscellaneous Announcements
ISSUE 13 IS NOT PUT TO A VOTE
The shareholder who chooses the hereby appointed representative to vote at his discretion must check any notification obligation based on the provisions of Law 3556/2007)
(3) According to article 112 par. 3 of Law 4548/2018 the vote of the Shareholders on the matter is advisory.
I further declare that I have already informed my representative about the notification obligation that he is subject to in the cases of article 128 par. 5 of Law 4548/2018 as well as for his obligation to archive the voting instructions for at least one (1) year from the date of the General Assembly or in the event of its postponement, from the date of the last Repeated Assembly in which he used the proxy in accordance with article 128 par. 6 of Law 4548/2018.
This is not valid if I have notified the Company at least forty-eight (48) hours before the corresponding meeting date of the Regular General Assembly of its written revocation.
____________________, __/___/2024
The Shareholder/ legal representative of the Shareholder
_____________________
( signature )
( for legal entities, the legal representative signs under the corporate name and his name and status are
written )
Please complete and sign this form by the Shareholder (or the Shareholder's legal representative in the case of a legal entity) with the original signature considered, to be deposited or sent via post or courier service to the Shareholder Service and Corporate Announcements Department, Oropou 156, Galatsi, T.K. 111 46. Alternatively, this form can be digitally signed with an approved electronic signature ( qualified certificate )and then sent by email to the email address eydap-met@eydap.gr.
The form completed and signed as above should be sent to the Company in one of the above ways no later than 48 hours before the General Assembly, i.e. no later than 07.09.2024 at 10:00 a.m.for the initial session of the General Assembly and until 20.07.2024 at 10:00 a.m. for the Repeated General Assembly.
