Representative Appointment Form

for remote participation via video conference in the 42nd Shareholders' Ordinary General Meeting

of the Athens Water Supply and Sewerage Company (EYDAP S.A.)

on July 11, 2024 (or in any of its Repetitive Meetings)

To: the Athens Water Supply and Sewerage Company (EYDAP S.A.)

Communication and Corporate Affairs

Corporate Announcements and Shareholders Service Department

156 Oropou str, P.C.111 46 Galatsi

Tel.: +30 210 214 4479 Fax: +30 210 214 4437 E-mail:eydap-met@eydap.gr

The undersigned shareholder/legal representative of the company EYDAP S.A. (the Company):

FULL NAME / COMPANY NAME (1): …..…………………………………………………..…………………………………………

PATRONYM: ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..

ADDRESS / REGISTERED OFFICE (1): ……………….……………………………………………..…………………………………….

ID. CARD NR / COMPANY REGISTRATION NR(1).: .……………………………………………………………………………….

NUMBER OF SHARES: ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..

INVESTORS SHARE ACCOUNT NR: ………………………………………………………………………………………………………

SECURITIES ACCOUNT NR: ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

FULL NAME(S) OF THE LEGAL REPRESENTATIVE(S) (1):

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Appoints as proxy Mr./Mrs. …………………………………………………………………………………..(middle

name)…………………………………………..resident of …………………………………………street……………….no……………

ID / Passport holder ………………………………… by e-mail address email …………………………..and mobile phone

number ……………………………..

to whom I give the mandate, power of attorney and the right, to represent me/the legal entity(2), for the above declared shares or those I have at the record date of the Ordinary General Meeting, in order to take part in the debate and vote on the items on the agenda or in any other recurring, after interruption or postponement, etc. meeting, or on postponing the discussion of all or part of the items on the agenda as follows:

The General Assembly of July 11th, 2024 (or any repeat thereof) will be held with the physical presence of the Shareholders as well as with the possibility of remote participation in real time using electronic means. Specifically for the participation of the Shareholder through a representative in the General Meeting of July 11, 2024 (or any Repeated one), either remotely in real time via video conference, or in the voting on the agenda items that will be held before the General Meeting Assembly , the Shareholder or the Participant of the Securities Account in the DSS or another mediator acting as the trustee of the Shareholder may appoint one (1) representative, whose appointment is required to be made at least forty-eight(48) hours before the meeting of the General Meeting (ie no later than 09.07.2024 and time 10.00).

(Please mark with √ your choice on the corresponding icon)