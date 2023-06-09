Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Athens Water Supply and Sewerage Company S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EYDAP   GRS359353000

ATHENS WATER SUPPLY AND SEWERAGE COMPANY S.A.

(EYDAP)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:18:57 2023-06-09 am EDT
6.900 EUR   +1.02%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Athens Water Supply and Sewerage S A : Resolutions of the Special Meeting

06/09/2023 | 02:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Athens, June 9th 2023

RESOLUTIONS OF THE SPECIAL MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

EYDAP S.A. informs the investment community that, its Special Minority Shareholders' Meeting was held on Friday, the 9th of June 2023, at 11.00 a.m., in which the participation of the Shareholders was entirely remote via videoconference and using audiovisual electronic media. At the Special Minority Shareholders' Meeting, 99 Shareholders, representing a total of 20.999.361 shares i.e. 50.99 % of the Minority's paid up share capital, attended and voted either by postal ballot or remotely in real time using electronic resources.

Regarding the agenda item included in the Invitation duly published on May 15th, 2023, the Special Meeting elected Messrs. Christos Mistriotis and Panagiotis Skoularikis as representatives of the minority Shareholders on the Board of Directors of EYDAP S.A., with a four-year term ending on June 9, 2027.

It is clarified that the assessment of individual suitability by the Remuneration and Nominations Committee of the Board of Directors of EYDAP S.A. will be carried out within a reasonable time. Once the suitability of the elected minority representatives is established, the Board of Directors will held its inaugural with its new composition.

Disclaimer

Eydap SA - Athens Water Supply & Sewage Co. published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 18:39:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 361 M 388 M 388 M
Net income 2021 30,6 M 33,0 M 33,0 M
Net cash 2021 430 M 463 M 463 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,1x
Yield 2021 3,59%
Capitalization 727 M 782 M 782 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,82x
EV / Sales 2021 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 2 326
Free-Float 38,7%
Chart ATHENS WATER SUPPLY AND SEWERAGE COMPANY S.A.
Duration : Period :
Athens Water Supply and Sewerage Company S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATHENS WATER SUPPLY AND SEWERAGE COMPANY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Charalambos Georgiou Sachinis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Eleni Spyropoulou Finance Director
Theodora Varvarigou Chairman
Konstantinos Drivas Director-Operational & Administrative Support
Michail Stavroulakis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATHENS WATER SUPPLY AND SEWERAGE COMPANY S.A.0.44%784
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.-3.50%28 636
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-12.02%5 865
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-2.00%2 513
SJW GROUP-6.54%2 385
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS26.90%1 533
