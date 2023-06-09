Athens Water Supply and Sewerage S A : Resolutions of the Special Meeting

Athens, June 9th 2023

RESOLUTIONS OF THE SPECIAL MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

EYDAP S.A. informs the investment community that, its Special Minority Shareholders' Meeting was held on Friday, the 9th of June 2023, at 11.00 a.m., in which the participation of the Shareholders was entirely remote via videoconference and using audiovisual electronic media. At the Special Minority Shareholders' Meeting, 99 Shareholders, representing a total of 20.999.361 shares i.e. 50.99 % of the Minority's paid up share capital, attended and voted either by postal ballot or remotely in real time using electronic resources.

Regarding the agenda item included in the Invitation duly published on May 15th, 2023, the Special Meeting elected Messrs. Christos Mistriotis and Panagiotis Skoularikis as representatives of the minority Shareholders on the Board of Directors of EYDAP S.A., with a four-year term ending on June 9, 2027.

It is clarified that the assessment of individual suitability by the Remuneration and Nominations Committee of the Board of Directors of EYDAP S.A. will be carried out within a reasonable time. Once the suitability of the elected minority representatives is established, the Board of Directors will held its inaugural with its new composition.