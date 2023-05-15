Athens Water Supply and Sewerage S A : Terms and Conditions for the remote SM

Terms and conditions for the remote Special Meeting of the Minority Shareholders

Of Athens Water Supply and Sewerage Company S.A.

Athens Water Supply and Sewerage Company S.A. (EYDAP S.A.) (the Company) will hold the Special Meeting of Minority Shareholders on June 9th,2023 and a potential Repetitive Meeting on June 16th 2023, remotely in real- time by teleconference without the physical presence of Shareholders.

Shareholders of the Company will participate at the Special Meeting exclusively by electronic means.

Participation by Shareholders at the Special Meeting is subject to the present terms and conditions for the remote Special Meeting (the "Terms for the remote Special Meeting"). Capitalized terms used have the meaning as defined in the Appendix to the present.

Besides these Terms for the remote Special Meeting, the Terms of Use by Third Party Suppliers also apply.

The Company reserves the right at any time to modify, suspend, cancel or limit the mechanisms for the electronic Special Meeting and vote when necessary or appropriate for technical or security reasons.

1. Introductory remarks

1.1. How can I participate and vote at the Special Meeting?

In order for Shareholders to participate and vote at the Special Meeting or at the Repetitive Meeting, it is necessary that they, or their proxies, create and use an electronic account in the Internet Platform that has been developed by the Hellenic Exchanges-Athens Stock Exchange Group to provide remote Special Meeting services, in real-time, by teleconference to listed companies on the website https://axia.athexgroup.gr/en/home.

The Internet Platform is provided by "Hellenic Central Securities Depository S.A.", while the Zoom Video Communications Inc. service is used for the teleconference.

It is noted that the Internet Platform is available in English, on the website https://axia.athexgroup.gr/en/home.

1.2. How can I access the Internet Platform?

In order to access the Internet Platform a personal computer, a smartphone type mobile telephone or a tablet is required, with a browser application installed, and internet access.

1.3. How can I create an Account in the Internet Platform?

In order for a Shareholder or his/her proxy to create an account in the Internet Platform, a valid electronic mail (email) account and a mobile telephone number are required by the Shareholder or his/her proxy.

1.4. What do I do if the data entered in the Platform does not match the data registered in the Dematerialized Securities System (DSS)?

If, on accessing the Internet Platform the above information entered by the Shareholder does not match the data registered in the Dematerialized Securities System and provided to the Company by the Hellenic Central Securities Depository as part of its services to facilitate shareholder identification for remote Special meetings which are provided to listed companies in accordance with Decision No 8 of the BoD of Hellenic Central Securities Depository S.A., "Technical terms and procedures for the provision of the Registry, Corporate and Other Related Actions Service", shareholders must provide or/and update the information above through their Participants, in order to create the account.