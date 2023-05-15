Advanced search
    EYDAP   GRS359353000

ATHENS WATER SUPPLY AND SEWERAGE COMPANY S.A.

(EYDAP)
05:05:45 2023-05-15 am EDT
6.260 EUR   -0.48%
05:18aAthens Water Supply And Sewerage S A : Total Number Of Shares
05:18aAthens Water Supply And Sewerage S A : Proxy form
05:18aAthens Water Supply And Sewerage S A : Terms and Conditions for the remote SM
Athens Water Supply and Sewerage S A : Total Number Of Shares

05/15/2023 | 05:18am EDT
TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES & VOTING RIGHTS

Athens Water Supply & Sewerage Company (EYDAP S.A.), pursuant to article 123, paragraph 3, section b, of Law 4548/2018, as currently in force, hereby announces that at the invitation date, 15th of May 2023, for the convocation of the Special Minority Shareholders' Meeting on the 9th of June 2023, the Company's capital share and voting rights are as follows:

One hundred and six million, five hundred thousand (106,500,000) common registered shares, granting voting rights.

Corporate Announcements and

Shareholders' service Department

Tel.: +30 2102144479

e-mail: eydap-met@eydap.gr

Disclaimer

Eydap SA - Athens Water Supply & Sewage Co. published this content on 15 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2023 09:17:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 361 M 392 M 392 M
Net income 2021 30,6 M 33,3 M 33,3 M
Net cash 2021 430 M 467 M 467 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,1x
Yield 2021 3,59%
Capitalization 670 M 728 M 728 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,82x
EV / Sales 2021 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 2 326
Free-Float 38,7%
Chart ATHENS WATER SUPPLY AND SEWERAGE COMPANY S.A.
Duration : Period :
Athens Water Supply and Sewerage Company S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATHENS WATER SUPPLY AND SEWERAGE COMPANY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Charalambos Georgiou Sachinis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Eleni Spyropoulou Finance Director
Theodora Varvarigou Chairman
Konstantinos Drivas Director-Operational & Administrative Support
Michail Stavroulakis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATHENS WATER SUPPLY AND SEWERAGE COMPANY S.A.-7.50%728
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.-1.74%29 152
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-8.64%6 086
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED5.50%2 703
SJW GROUP-6.66%2 382
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS18.87%1 433
