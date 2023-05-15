Athens Water Supply and Sewerage S A : Total Number Of Shares

TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES & VOTING RIGHTS
Athens Water Supply & Sewerage Company (EYDAP S.A.), pursuant to article 123, paragraph 3, section b, of Law 4548/2018, as currently in force, hereby announces that at the invitation date, 15th of May 2023, for the convocation of the Special Minority Shareholders' Meeting on the 9th of June 2023, the Company's capital share and voting rights are as follows:
One hundred and six million, five hundred thousand (106,500,000) common registered shares, granting voting rights.
Corporate Announcements and
Shareholders' service Department
Tel.: +30 2102144479
e-mail: eydap-met@eydap.gr
