  Homepage
  Equities
  Greece
  ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  Athens Water Supply and Sewerage Company S.A.
  News
  Summary
    EYDAP   GRS359353000

ATHENS WATER SUPPLY AND SEWERAGE COMPANY S.A.

(EYDAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Athens Water Supply and Sewerage S A : VOTING RESULTS EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS GENERAL MEETING EYDAP S.A

12/24/2021 | 11:07am EST
12/24/2021

VOTING RESULTS EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS GENERAL MEETING EYDAP S.A

Present Shareholders 110
Number of shares for which valid votes were given 81.272.636
Percentage of the Company's paid up share capital 76,31%
Total number of valid votes 81.272.636

.......................

Disclaimer

Eydap SA - Athens Water Supply & Sewage Co. published this content on 24 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2021 16:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 330 M 374 M 374 M
Net income 2020 -66,1 M -74,8 M -74,8 M
Net cash 2020 460 M 520 M 520 M
P/E ratio 2020 -11,1x
Yield 2020 3,49%
Capitalization 820 M 928 M 928 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,17x
EV / Sales 2020 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 2 330
Free-Float 38,7%
Chart ATHENS WATER SUPPLY AND SEWERAGE COMPANY S.A.
Duration : Period :
Athens Water Supply and Sewerage Company S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATHENS WATER SUPPLY AND SEWERAGE COMPANY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 7,70 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Charalambos Georgiou Sachinis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Theodora Varvarigou Chairman
Michail Stavroulakis Independent Non-Executive Director
Aikaterini K. Beritsi Independent Non-Executive Director
Alexandros Nasoufis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATHENS WATER SUPPLY AND SEWERAGE COMPANY S.A.12.08%928
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-30.16%8 172
CHONGQING WATER GROUP CO.,LTD.29.10%4 981
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-4.49%3 872
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO., LTD.31.04%2 931
SJW GROUP1.34%2 096