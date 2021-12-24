Athens Water Supply and Sewerage S A : VOTING RESULTS EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS GENERAL MEETING EYDAP S.A

12/24/2021
VOTING RESULTS EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS GENERAL MEETING EYDAP S.A
Present Shareholders 110
Number of shares for which valid votes were given 81.272.636
Percentage of the Company's paid up share capital 76,31%
Total number of valid votes 81.272.636
