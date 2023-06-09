Athens Water Supply and Sewerage S A : Voting Results
VOTING RESULTS MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS SPECIAL MEETING EYDAP S.A. 9/6/2023
Present Shareholders
99
Number of represented shares
20.999.361
Percentage of the Minority's paid up share capital
50,99%
Total number of valid votes
20.607.674
Total number of invalid votes
391.987
AGENDA
Votes in Favor
Votes Against
White
Invalid
Present
Abstention
1 Election of two (2) Members of the BoD of EYDAP SA as representatives of the Minority Shareholders.
19.122.340 (91,06 %) 1.482.584 (7,06 %) 0 (0,0 %) 391.987 (1,86 %) 0 (0,0 %) 2.450 (0,02 %)
SKOULARIKIS PANAGIOTIS
12.256.023
MISTRIOTIS CHRISTOS
6.679.856
TSIAMIS GEORGIOS
186.461
Minority Shareholders Special Meeting 9/6/2023
Sales 2021
361 M
388 M
388 M
Net income 2021
30,6 M
33,0 M
33,0 M
Net cash 2021
430 M
463 M
463 M
P/E ratio 2021
27,1x
Yield 2021
3,59%
Capitalization
727 M
782 M
782 M
EV / Sales 2020
0,82x
EV / Sales 2021
1,11x
Nbr of Employees
2 326
Free-Float
38,7%
