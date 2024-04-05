Athersys, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused primarily on the field of regenerative medicine. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutic product candidates to address unmet medical needs in multiple disease areas. Its MultiStem (invimestrocel) cell therapy, which is an allogeneic stem cell product candidate, is its lead platform product and is in late-stage clinical development. MultiStem cell therapy includes treatment of critical care indications, neurological conditions, inflammatory and immune disorders, certain pulmonary conditions, cardiovascular disease, and other conditions. MultiStem cell therapy is manufactured from human stem cells obtained from adult bone marrow and these cells are alternatively obtained from other tissue sources. It is conducting a Phase III clinical trial of MultiStem cell therapy for the treatment of ischemic stroke, referred to as MultiStem Administration for Stroke Treatment and Enhanced Recovery Study-2 (MASTERS-2).