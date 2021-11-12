Athersys Reports Updates on Timing for Japan ARDS and Stroke Programs From Healios K.K.

Athersys reports that HEALIOS K.K. (Healios), its development and commercial partner in Japan, provided an update earlier this morning regarding its clinical programs for acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and ischemic stroke involving MultiStem® (HLCM051, invimestrocel) in its FY2021 Q3 financial results presentation.

Healios noted that following its third quarter 2021 announcement of topline data from its ONE-BRIDGE clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of MultiStem cell therapy in patients with ARDS, it has continued to consult with the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) regarding preparations for filing for regulatory approval for MultiStem for the treatment of ARDS. Currently, Healios is targeting the filing of the application for this orphan regenerative medicine product for Q4 2021/Q1 2022.

Healios also provided an update regarding the timing of disclosure of topline data from its double-blind, placebo-controlled TREASURE study to evaluate MultiStem treatment in ischemic stroke patients. As a result of advice from the PMDA, Healios now plans to disclose topline results from the study after data has been collected from the one-year follow-up visit of the last patient enrolled. Healios expects this last follow-up visit to take place in March 2022. Unblinding for data analyses will occur after the collection of information from the last patient follow-up visit.

The update on timing suggests that one-year topline data should be available in the second quarter of 2022. As previously reported, based on results from the MASTERS-1 study for patients who received cell therapy within 36 hours of stroke, recovery outcomes for MultiStem-treated subjects compared to placebo were good at 90 days but even better at one year, including for Excellent Outcome and the mRS “shift” analysis.

Athersys plans to cover these and other updates in its Q3 financial results and corporate update call, which is scheduled for Monday, November 15th, at 4:30 pm EST. Please refer to the Company’s Q3 earnings date announcement to register for the call: https://www.athersys.com/investors/press-releases/press-release-details/2021/Athersys-to-Host-Third-Quarter-Financial-Results-Call/default.aspx.

About Athersys

Athersys is a biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutic product candidates designed to extend and enhance the quality of human life. The Company is developing its MultiStem® cell therapy product, a patented, adult-derived "off-the-shelf" stem cell product, initially for disease indications in the neurological, inflammatory and immune, cardiovascular, and other critical care indications and has several ongoing clinical trials evaluating this potential regenerative medicine product. Athersys has forged strategic partnerships and a broad network of collaborations to further advance MultiStem cell therapy toward commercialization. Investors and others should note that we may post information about the Company on our website at www.athersys.com and/or on our accounts on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn or other social media platforms. It is possible that the postings could include information deemed to be material information. Therefore, we encourage investors, the media and others interested in the Company to review the information we post on our website at www.athersys.com and on our social media accounts. Follow Athersys on Twitter at www.twitter.com/athersys.

