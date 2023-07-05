



Item 5.08 Shareholder Director Nominations.

The information set forth under below Item 8.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is incorporated by reference into this Item 5.08, to the extent applicable.

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On June 28, 2023, the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Athersys, Inc. (the "Company") approved the Company's 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "2023 Annual Meeting"). The 2023 Annual Meeting will be held on Wednesday, September 27, 2023.

Because the date of the 2023 Annual Meeting is more than thirty days from the anniversary date of the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which was held on July 28, 2022, the deadline for any stockholder proposal, including director nominations, intended to be considered at the 2023 Annual Meeting will be as follows. Pursuant to the Company's Bylaws, written notice from a stockholder interested in bringing business before the 2023 Annual Meeting or nominating a director candidate for election at the 2023 Annual Meeting must be received at the Company's offices at 3201 Carnegie Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115, by no later than 5:00 p.m., Eastern time, on September 13, 2023. Any such written notice must be directed to the attention of the Company's Secretary and comply with the applicable advance notice provisions in the Company's Bylaws. Stockholder proposals intended to be considered for inclusion in the Company's proxy materials for the 2023 Annual Meeting must comply with the requirements, including the deadline, set forth above as well as all applicable rules and regulations promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.













