Athersys : to Present at the Bank of America Virtual Healthcare Conference on May 12

Ivor Macleod, Chief Financial Officer of Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX), is scheduled to speak at the Bank of America Securities 2021 Virtual Health Care Conference on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 12:30 pm EDT. Following a brief corporate update, Mr. Macleod will engage in a Q & A fireside chat with a Bank of America analyst. The Company will also engage in virtual meetings with other institutional representatives at the conference.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed by visiting ‘Events & Presentations’ in the Investors Section on the Company's website at www.athersys.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available 24 hours after the conclusion of the live event on the Company's website after the conference for a limited time.

About Athersys

Athersys is a biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutic product candidates designed to extend and enhance the quality of human life. The Company is developing its MultiStem® cell therapy product, a patented, adult-derived "off-the-shelf" stem cell product, initially for disease indications in the neurological, inflammatory and immune, cardiovascular and other critical care indications and has several ongoing clinical trials evaluating this potential regenerative medicine product. Athersys has forged strategic partnerships and a broad network of collaborations to further advance the MultiStem cell therapy toward commercialization. More information is available at www.athersys.com. Follow Athersys on Twitter at www.twitter.com/athersys.

