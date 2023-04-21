Athersys to Participate in The American Society for Neural Therapy and Repair Annual Conference

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX), a regenerative medicine company developing MultiStem® (invimestrocel) cell therapy for critical care indications, announced today their participation in The American Society for Neural Therapy and Repair Annual Conference from April 27-30, 2023 in Clearwater, FL.

The American Society for Neural Therapy and Repair is a society of basic and clinical neuroscientists with a mission to better understand the way the nervous system functions and establish new procedures for its repair in response to trauma or neurodegenerative disease.

Dr. Sarah Busch, Vice President of Regenerative Medicine and Head of Business Development, has been invited to participate in this conference. On Friday, April 28th, she will be giving a talk in the morning titled “MultiStem® Cellular Therapy for Neurological Indications” during the Cell Therapies for Neural Repair session and will participate in a panel discussion later in the day titled, “Career Retention and Development of Female Neuroscientists.” On April 29th, Dr. Busch will be co-chairing the “Translating Treatments for Neural Injury & Disease” panel discussion.

“As a company with a broad pipeline focused on treatment of neurological indications, we are excited for the opportunity to share the progress we’ve made with MultiStem and engage with other experts in the field of neuroscience,” commented Dr. Busch. “We are enthusiastic about the potential for collaboration and knowledge exchange that this event offers as we continue to drive forward in our mission to extend and enhance the quality of human life."

The following are specific details regarding Dr. Busch's participation in The American Society for Neural Therapy and Repair Annual Conference:

Event: Platform Presentation, “MultiStem® Cellular Therapy for Neurological Indications” Date: Friday, April 28th, 2023 Time: 9:00 a.m. ET Location: Sheraton Sand Key Resort, Clearwater Beach, Florida U.S.A.

Event: Panel Discussion, “Career Retention and Development of Female Neuroscientists” Date: Friday, April 28th, 2023 Time: 4:50 p.m. ET Location: Sheraton Sand Key Resort, Clearwater Beach, Florida U.S.A.

Event: Co-Chair for Panel Discussion, “Translating Treatments for Neural Injury & Disease” Date: Saturday, April 29th, 2023 Time: 2:30 p.m. ET Location: Sheraton Sand Key Resort, Clearwater Beach, Florida U.S.A.

Please visit https://www.asntr.org/ for additional information and registration.

About Athersys

Athersys is a biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutic product candidates designed to extend and enhance the quality of human life. The Company is developing its MultiStem® cell therapy product, a patented, adult-derived “off-the-shelf” stem cell product, initially for disease indications in the neurological, inflammatory and immune, and other critical care indications and has several ongoing clinical trials evaluating this potential regenerative medicine product. Athersys has forged strategic partnerships and a broad network of collaborations to further advance MultiStem cell therapy toward commercialization. Investors and others should note that we may post information about the Company on our website at www.athersys.com and/or on our accounts on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn or other social media platforms. It is possible that the postings could include information deemed to be material information. Therefore, we encourage investors, the media and others interested in the Company to review the information we post on our website at www.athersys.com and on our social media accounts. Follow Athersys on Twitter at www.twitter.com/athersys. Information that we may post about the Company on our website and/or on our accounts on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn or other social media platforms may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained on our website and/or on our accounts on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn or other social media platforms, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About MultiStem®

MultiStem® (invimestrocel) cell therapy is a patented regenerative medicine product in clinical development that has shown the ability to promote tissue repair and healing in a variety of ways, such as through the production of therapeutic factors in response to signals of inflammation and tissue damage. MultiStem therapy’s potential for multidimensional therapeutic impact distinguishes it from traditional biopharmaceutical therapies focused on a single mechanism of benefit. The therapy represents a unique "off-the-shelf" stem cell product that can be manufactured in a scalable manner, may be stored for years in frozen form, and is administered without tissue matching or the need for immune suppression. Based upon its efficacy profile, its novel mechanisms of action, and a favorable and consistent tolerability demonstrated in clinical studies, we believe that MultiStem therapy could provide a meaningful benefit to patients, including those suffering from serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical need.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230421005284/en/