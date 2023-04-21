Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Athersys, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATHX   US04744L2051

ATHERSYS, INC.

(ATHX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  01:40:39 2023-04-21 pm EDT
0.9378 USD   +0.83%
02:24pAthersys to Participate in The American Society for Neural Therapy and Repair Annual Conference
BU
04/20Transcript : Athersys, Inc. - Special Call
CI
04/19Athersys, Inc. Announces Closing of $3.7 Million Registered Direct Offering and Concurrent Private Placement
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Athersys to Participate in The American Society for Neural Therapy and Repair Annual Conference

04/21/2023 | 02:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX), a regenerative medicine company developing MultiStem® (invimestrocel) cell therapy for critical care indications, announced today their participation in The American Society for Neural Therapy and Repair Annual Conference from April 27-30, 2023 in Clearwater, FL.

The American Society for Neural Therapy and Repair is a society of basic and clinical neuroscientists with a mission to better understand the way the nervous system functions and establish new procedures for its repair in response to trauma or neurodegenerative disease.

Dr. Sarah Busch, Vice President of Regenerative Medicine and Head of Business Development, has been invited to participate in this conference. On Friday, April 28th, she will be giving a talk in the morning titled “MultiStem® Cellular Therapy for Neurological Indications” during the Cell Therapies for Neural Repair session and will participate in a panel discussion later in the day titled, “Career Retention and Development of Female Neuroscientists.” On April 29th, Dr. Busch will be co-chairing the “Translating Treatments for Neural Injury & Disease” panel discussion.

“As a company with a broad pipeline focused on treatment of neurological indications, we are excited for the opportunity to share the progress we’ve made with MultiStem and engage with other experts in the field of neuroscience,” commented Dr. Busch. “We are enthusiastic about the potential for collaboration and knowledge exchange that this event offers as we continue to drive forward in our mission to extend and enhance the quality of human life."

The following are specific details regarding Dr. Busch's participation in The American Society for Neural Therapy and Repair Annual Conference:

Event:

Platform Presentation, “MultiStem® Cellular Therapy for Neurological Indications”

Date:

Friday, April 28th, 2023

Time:

9:00 a.m. ET

Location:

Sheraton Sand Key Resort, Clearwater Beach, Florida U.S.A.

Event:

Panel Discussion, “Career Retention and Development of Female Neuroscientists”

Date:

Friday, April 28th, 2023

Time:

4:50 p.m. ET

Location:

Sheraton Sand Key Resort, Clearwater Beach, Florida U.S.A.

Event:

Co-Chair for Panel Discussion, “Translating Treatments for Neural Injury & Disease”

Date:

Saturday, April 29th, 2023

Time:

2:30 p.m. ET

Location:

Sheraton Sand Key Resort, Clearwater Beach, Florida U.S.A.

Please visit https://www.asntr.org/ for additional information and registration.

About Athersys

Athersys is a biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutic product candidates designed to extend and enhance the quality of human life. The Company is developing its MultiStem® cell therapy product, a patented, adult-derived “off-the-shelf” stem cell product, initially for disease indications in the neurological, inflammatory and immune, and other critical care indications and has several ongoing clinical trials evaluating this potential regenerative medicine product. Athersys has forged strategic partnerships and a broad network of collaborations to further advance MultiStem cell therapy toward commercialization. Investors and others should note that we may post information about the Company on our website at www.athersys.com and/or on our accounts on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn or other social media platforms. It is possible that the postings could include information deemed to be material information. Therefore, we encourage investors, the media and others interested in the Company to review the information we post on our website at www.athersys.com and on our social media accounts. Follow Athersys on Twitter at www.twitter.com/athersys. Information that we may post about the Company on our website and/or on our accounts on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn or other social media platforms may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained on our website and/or on our accounts on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn or other social media platforms, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About MultiStem®

MultiStem® (invimestrocel) cell therapy is a patented regenerative medicine product in clinical development that has shown the ability to promote tissue repair and healing in a variety of ways, such as through the production of therapeutic factors in response to signals of inflammation and tissue damage. MultiStem therapy’s potential for multidimensional therapeutic impact distinguishes it from traditional biopharmaceutical therapies focused on a single mechanism of benefit. The therapy represents a unique "off-the-shelf" stem cell product that can be manufactured in a scalable manner, may be stored for years in frozen form, and is administered without tissue matching or the need for immune suppression. Based upon its efficacy profile, its novel mechanisms of action, and a favorable and consistent tolerability demonstrated in clinical studies, we believe that MultiStem therapy could provide a meaningful benefit to patients, including those suffering from serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical need.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about ATHERSYS, INC.
02:24pAthersys to Participate in The American Society for Neural Therapy and Repair Annual Co..
BU
04/20Transcript : Athersys, Inc. - Special Call
CI
04/19Athersys, Inc. Announces Closing of $3.7 Million Registered Direct Offering and Concurr..
BU
04/18Athersys Signs Deals for $3.7 Million Registered Direct Offering, Concurrent Private Pl..
MT
04/18Athersys : Securities Purchase Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
04/18Athersys, Inc / New : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equ..
AQ
04/18Athersys, Inc. Announces $3.7 Million Registered Direct Offering and Concurrent Private..
BU
04/14Athersys, Inc / New : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule o..
AQ
04/10Athersys to Host Business Update Conference Call on April 20th
BU
04/04Athersys Files Preliminary Prospectus for Issuance of About 13 Million Shares
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ATHERSYS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 -36,3 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,64x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 19,3 M 19,3 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Capi. / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees 24
Free-Float 63,2%
Chart ATHERSYS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Athersys, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATHERSYS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,93 $
Average target price 5,50 $
Spread / Average Target 491%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel A. Camardo Chief Executive Officer, Secretary, Director & CAO
Kasey Rosado Chief Financial Officer
Ismail Kola Chairman
Rakesh Ramachandran Head-Information Technology & Communications
Maia A. Hansen Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATHERSYS, INC.10.71%19
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.10.62%85 178
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED13.74%84 786
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-3.54%33 269
BIONTECH SE-19.49%29 146
BEIGENE, LTD.17.42%26 978
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer