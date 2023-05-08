Athersys to Participate in Three Upcoming Conferences

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX), a regenerative medicine company developing MultiStem® (invimestrocel) cell therapy for critical care indications, announced today its participation in three upcoming conferences during the month of May. Chris Temple, Vice President of Operations, will be participating in the Pharma Manufacturing World Summit and Allogeneic Cell Therapies Summit, both in Boston, Massachusetts. Dr. Sarah Busch, Vice President of Regenerative Medicine and Head of Business Development, will be attending the American Thoracic Society’s (ATS) Respiratory Innovation Summit in Washington, DC.

On May 15-16, the Pharma Manufacturing World Summit will bring together senior executives that are shaping the future of the pharmaceutical and cell and gene industries. Those attending will discuss the rise of cell and gene therapies, industry challenges and opportunities, supply chain management, working with external partners, new processes and technologies, and more. Mr. Temple has been invited to lead a discussion during this conference titled, “Last Mile to the Patient in Cell & Gene Therapy,” which will focus on the growing need for novel solutions and technologies to address the widening gap in the hospital infrastructure to ensure cell therapies reach the patient at commercial scale.

“We’ve made significant progress in advancing the manufacturing process of MultiStem and preparing for potential commercialization in the future,” commented Mr. Temple. “We welcome the opportunity to share best practices with other companies and engage in thoughtful discussions surrounding manufacturing, supply chain, and the future of cell and gene therapies.”

On May 19-20, Dr. Busch will be attending the ATS 2023 Respiratory Innovation Summit. This conference unites innovators, investors, clinicians, and advocacy groups who are leading the charge to create powerful new treatments for fatal and debilitating diseases of the lungs and airways. Historically, this meeting has attracted 275+ global leaders representing all facets of the respiratory industry, including representatives from business development, venture capital, government, start-ups, academia, and clinical medicine.

Lastly, on May 22-25, Mr. Temple will also be attending the 5th Annual Allogeneic Cell Therapies Summit. This conference is a leading industry event dedicated to optimizing the safety, durability, and clinical translation of “off-the-shelf” cell therapies to deliver affordable and accessible treatments for patients in critical need. We look forward to engaging with other allogeneic cell therapy experts at this conference.

Please visit https://pharmamanworld.com/, https://allogeneic-cell-therapies.com/, and https://conference.thoracic.org/program/ris/ for additional information on the upcoming conferences.

About Athersys

Athersys is a biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutic product candidates designed to extend and enhance the quality of human life. The Company is developing its MultiStem® cell therapy product, a patented, adult-derived “off-the-shelf” stem cell product, initially for disease indications in the neurological, inflammatory and immune, and other critical care indications and has several ongoing clinical trials evaluating this potential regenerative medicine product. Athersys has forged strategic partnerships and a broad network of collaborations to further advance MultiStem cell therapy toward commercialization. Investors and others should note that we may post information about the Company on our website at www.athersys.com and/or on our accounts on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn or other social media platforms. It is possible that the postings could include information deemed to be material information. Therefore, we encourage investors, the media and others interested in the Company to review the information we post on our website at www.athersys.com and on our social media accounts. Follow Athersys on Twitter at www.twitter.com/athersys. Information that we may post about the Company on our website and/or on our accounts on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn or other social media platforms may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained on our website and/or on our accounts on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn or other social media platforms, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About MultiStem®

MultiStem® (invimestrocel) cell therapy is a patented regenerative medicine product in clinical development that has shown the ability to promote tissue repair and healing in a variety of ways, such as through the production of therapeutic factors in response to signals of inflammation and tissue damage. MultiStem therapy’s potential for multidimensional therapeutic impact distinguishes it from traditional biopharmaceutical therapies focused on a single mechanism of benefit. The therapy represents a unique "off-the-shelf" stem cell product that can be manufactured in a scalable manner, may be stored for years in frozen form, and is administered without tissue matching or the need for immune suppression. Based upon its efficacy profile, its novel mechanisms of action, and a favorable and consistent tolerability demonstrated in clinical studies, we believe that MultiStem therapy could provide a meaningful benefit to patients, including those suffering from serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical need.

