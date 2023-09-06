Athersys, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATHX), a cell therapy and regenerative medicine company developing MultiStem® (invimestrocel) for critical care indications, announces that Dr. Samuel Tingle, a surgeon and PhD candidate at Newcastle University in Newcastle upon Tyne, England, has received grant funding from the UK Research and Innovation’s Medical Research Council to explore the potential use of Athersys’ MultiStemcellular therapy during machine perfusion prior to kidney transplantation. Machine perfusion refers to a technology used for limiting the damaging effects of removing and transporting kidneys prior to transplantation. It involves a machine that pumps fluid around the organ while it is outside the body, allowing for the potential therapeutic treatments to the kidney after donation.

The funding is for a planned study at Newcastle University titled “Hollow-fiber bioreactor technology to explore mechanisms and delivery of cellular therapy during machine perfusion of donated human kidneys,” which seeks to better understand the mechanisms of action and identify an optimal delivery method for Multipotent Adult Progenitor Cells (MAPC®), the research grade equivalent of MultiStem cells, into the kidney. Athersys and Newcastle University researchers previously demonstrated that administration of MAPC cells to donor human kidneys during machine perfusion resulted in healthier organs more suitable for transplantation.

“We see the benefits of MAPC cell therapy as wide reaching because the processes that injure donated organs also occur in common medical situations such as heart attacks and strokes. The planned study builds on our previous collaboration which demonstrated the potential benefit of this therapy to treat human kidney ischemia/reperfusion injury ex vivo. These data demonstrate that treatment with MAPC cell therapy is feasible when undertaken immediately following ischemic injury, which is the damage done to an organ when it is deprived of its blood flow, and that treatment improves function while simultaneously decreasing inflammation and markers of acute kidney injury. We look forward to sharing our results with Athersys as we advance our understanding of how best to utilize these cells to improve kidney transplants,” said Dr. Tingle.

“This planned study builds upon the foundation of several publications and early clinical work in solid organ transplant with collaborators. The findings from this research may also be highly relevant to our trauma program due to the potential for meaningful clinical benefit associated with MultiStem administration during the early phase of systemic inflammatory response. MultiStem has the potential to improve the viability for transplant of these precious organs, leading to improved availability, reduced waiting times and renewed hope to patients on the waitlist,” said Dr. Sarah Busch, Vice President of Regenerative Medicine at Athersys.

About MultiStem®

MultiStem® (invimestrocel) cell therapy is a patented regenerative medicine product in clinical development that has shown the ability to promote tissue repair and healing in a variety of ways, such as through the production of therapeutic factors in response to signals of inflammation and tissue damage. MultiStem therapy’s potential for multidimensional therapeutic impact distinguishes it from traditional biopharmaceutical therapies focused on a single mechanism of benefit. The therapy represents a unique "off-the-shelf" stem cell product that can be manufactured in a scalable manner, may be stored for years in frozen form, and is administered without tissue matching or the need for immune suppression. Based upon its efficacy profile, its novel mechanisms of action, and a favorable and consistent tolerability demonstrated in clinical studies, we believe that MultiStem therapy could provide a meaningful benefit to patients, including those suffering from serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical need.

About Athersys

Athersys is a biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutic product candidates designed to extend and enhance the quality of human life. Athersys is developing its MultiStem® cell therapy product, a patented, adult-derived “off-the-shelf” stem cell product, initially for disease indications in the neurological, inflammatory and immune, and other critical care indications and has several ongoing clinical trials evaluating this potential regenerative medicine product. Athersys has forged strategic partnerships and a broad network of collaborations to further advance MultiStem cell therapy toward commercialization. Investors and others should note that we may post information about Athersys on our website at www.athersys.com and/or on our accounts on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn or other social media platforms. It is possible that the postings could include information deemed to be material information. Therefore, we encourage investors, the media and others interested in Athersys to review the information we post on our website at www.athersys.com and on our social media accounts. Follow Athersys on Twitter at www.twitter.com/athersys. Information that we may post about Athersys on our website and/or on our accounts on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn or other social media platforms may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained on our website and/or on our accounts on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn or other social media platforms, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230906449875/en/