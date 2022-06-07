Log in
Athira Pharma : Corporate Presentation June 2022

06/07/2022
Corporate Presentation

JUNE 2022

A DVA NCI NG NE W THE RA P I E S FOR NE URONA L HE A LTH

Disclaimer

This presentation and the accompanying oral commentary contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantiﬁed. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "intend," "potential," "would," "continue," "ongoing" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this presentation, including information concerning our future financial performance, business plans and objectives, timing and success of our planned development activities, our ability to obtain regulatory approval, the potential therapeutic benefits and economic value of our product candidates, potential growth opportunities, competitive position, industry environment and potential market opportunities, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and operations.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. These factors, together with those that are described in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by our forward-looking statements.

In addition, statements that "we believe" and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this presentation, and although we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted a thorough inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain and readers are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements. Furthermore, if our forward-looking statements prove to be inaccurate, the inaccuracy may be material. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by us or any other person that we will achieve our objectives and plans in any specified time frame, or at all. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

By attending or receiving this presentation you acknowledge that you will be solely responsible for your own assessment of the market and our market position and that you will conduct your own analysis and be solely responsible for forming your own view of the potential future performance of our business. This presentation contains estimates, projections and other information concerning market, industry and other data. We obtained this data from our own internal estimates and research and from academic and industry research, publications, surveys, and studies conducted by third parties, including governmental agencies. These data involve a number of assumptions and limitations, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and are subject to change based on various factors, including those discussed in our filings with the SEC. These and other factors could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the estimates made by the independent parties and by us. While we believe such information is generally reliable, we have not independently verified any third-party information.

The ACT-AD trial is supported by a grant from the National Institute on Aging of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number R01AG06268. The information presented in this press release is solely the responsibility of Athira and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

This presentation concerns drug candidates that are under clinical investigation and which have not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The drug candidates are currently limited by federal law to investigational use, and no representation is made as to their safety or effectiveness for the purposes for which they are being investigated.

We announce material information to the public through a variety of means, including filings with the SEC, press releases, public conference calls, our website (www.athira.com/), our investor relations website (investors.athira.com), and our news site (investors.athira.com/news-and-events/press-releases). We use these channels, as well as social media, including our Twitter account (@athirapharma) and Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/athirapharmainc), to communicate with investors and the public about Athira, our products, and other matters. Therefore, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in Athira to review the information we make public in these locations, as such information could be deemed to be material information.

OUR MISSION

To restore lives by advancing bold therapies for

neuronal health, thoughtfully and urgently

Investment Highlights

Our novel small molecule compounds are designed to act on a naturally occurring mechanism to repair and restore neuronal health

Potentially pivotal program in

Alzheimer's with a growing pipeline

to address neurodegenerative and neuropsychiatric indications

Late-stage program fosgonimeton (ATH-1017) designed to enhance Hepatocyte Growth Factor (HGF) and its receptor, MET

  • Well established HGF/MET pathway is critical to normal brain function and is compromised in Alzheimer's disease (AD) and other neurological diseases
  • Data readout for Phase 2 ACT-AD clinical trial expected by end of 2Q22
  • Phase 3 LIFT-AD clinical trial targeted to complete enrollment in 3Q22 with data readout targeted in 1H23
  • Compelling Phase 1 data in AD demonstrated statistically significant improvement (p=0.027) of ERP P300 latency, an objective measure of working memory processing speed
  • Cognitive improvement in Alzheimer's disease is a multi-billion dollar market opportunity

Strong balance sheet

Leadership team with significant

to support clinical programs

CNS product development and

through key inflection points

approval experience

Therapeutic Potential Across a Broad Range of Clinical Applications

P R E C L I N I C A L

C L I N I C A L

Program

Indication

Discovery and

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

Status and Anticipated

Development

Upcoming Milestones

Phase 3 Clinical Trial

Open-Label

LIFT-AD enrollment

complete 3Q22;

Extension

Alzheimer's Disease

topline data 1H23

Fosgonimeton

Phase 2 Clinical Trial

Open-Label

ACT-AD topline

Extension

data by end of 2Q22

(subcutaneous)

Parkinson's Disease

SHAPE first patient

Dementia and Dementia

Phase 2 Clinical Trial

dosed 1Q22

with Lewy Bodies

ATH-1020(oral)

Neuropsychiatric

Phase 1 Clinical Trial

First subject dosed

Indications

1Q22

ATH-1018/1019

Peripheral Indications

Ongoing IND-enabling

(oral)

studies





Athira Pharma Inc. published this content on 07 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
