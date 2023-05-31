Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Athira Pharma, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATHA   US04746L1044

ATHIRA PHARMA, INC.

(ATHA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-30 pm EDT
2.700 USD   +2.66%
07:02aAthira Pharma to Participate in Upcoming June Conferences
GL
07:01aAthira Pharma to Participate in Upcoming June Conferences
AQ
05/22Athira Pharma Names Andrew Gengos CFO
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Athira Pharma to Participate in Upcoming June Conferences

05/31/2023 | 07:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOTHELL, Wash., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegeneration, today announced that Company management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Jefferies Healthcare Conference
Fireside Chat on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET in New York

Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Presentation on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 8:40 a.m.PT in Dana Point, California

Live webcasts of the Jefferies fireside chat and Goldman Sachs presentation can be accessed from the Investors section of the Athira website at https://investors.athira.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations-investor. An archived replay of the webcasts will be available for at least 30 days following the event.

About Athira Pharma, Inc.
Athira Pharma, Inc., headquartered in the Seattle, Washington area, is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegeneration. Athira aims to provide rapid cognitive improvement and alter the course of neurological diseases with its novel mechanism of action. Athira is currently advancing its pipeline of therapeutic candidates targeting the HGF/MET neurotrophic system for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease, Dementia with Lewy bodies and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). For more information, visit www.athira.com. You can also follow Athira on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and @athirapharma on Instagram.

Investor & Media Contact:

Julie Rathbun
Athira Pharma
Julie.rathbun@athira.com
206-769-9219


All news about ATHIRA PHARMA, INC.
07:02aAthira Pharma to Participate in Upcoming June Conferences
GL
07:01aAthira Pharma to Participate in Upcoming June Conferences
AQ
05/22Athira Pharma Names Andrew Gengos CFO
MT
05/22Athira Pharma, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to ..
AQ
05/22Athira Pharma, Inc. Announces CFO Changes
CI
05/22Athira Pharma Appoints Andrew Gengos as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Offi..
GL
05/22Athira Pharma Appoints Andrew Gengos as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Offi..
AQ
05/22Athira Pharma, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Andrew Gengos as Chief Business Office..
CI
05/15Mizuho Cuts Price Target on Athira Pharma to $5 From $6, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
05/11Athira Pharma, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ATHIRA PHARMA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 -121 M - -
Net cash 2023 105 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,86x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 102 M 102 M -
EV / Sales 2023 -
EV / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees 64
Free-Float 94,6%
Chart ATHIRA PHARMA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Athira Pharma, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATHIRA PHARMA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2,70 $
Average target price 7,50 $
Spread / Average Target 178%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark J. Litton President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew W. Gengos Chief Financial & Business Officer
Kelly A. Romano Chairman
Hans Moebius Chief Medical Officer
Kevin Church Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATHIRA PHARMA, INC.-14.83%102
MODERNA, INC.-28.24%49 134
LONZA GROUP AG25.09%46 551
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-3.05%36 859
SEAGEN INC.50.97%36 378
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-20.78%23 219
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer