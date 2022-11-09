Advanced search
    ATHA   US04746L1044

ATHIRA PHARMA, INC.

(ATHA)
2022-11-08
2.970 USD   -1.66%
Athira Pharma to Present at Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference
GL
11/07Athira Pharma to Present Preclinical Data Highlighting Therapeutic Potential of HGF/MET Platform in Neurodegenerative Disorders at Neuroscience 2022 Conference
GL
11/07Athira Pharma to Present Preclinical Data Highlighting Therapeutic Potential of HGF/MET Platform in Neurodegenerative Disorders at Neuroscience 2022 Conference
AQ
Athira Pharma to Present at Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference

11/09/2022
BOTHELL, Wash., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegeneration, today announced that members of Athira’s management team will participate in the Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference taking place Nov. 15-16, 2022 in New York City. Members of management will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:45 p.m. EST.

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed from the Investors section of the Athira website at https://investors.athira.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations-investor. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for at least 30 days following the event.

About Athira Pharma, Inc.
Athira Pharma, Inc., headquartered in the Seattle, Washington area, is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegeneration. Athira aims to provide rapid cognitive improvement and alter the course of neurological diseases with its novel mechanism of action. Athira is currently advancing its pipeline of therapeutic candidates targeting the HGF/MET neurotrophic system for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease dementia, Dementia with Lewy bodies and neuropsychiatric indications. For more information, visit www.athira.com. You can also follow Athira on FacebookLinkedIn and @athirapharma on Twitter and Instagram.

Investor & Media Contact:

Julie Rathbun
Athira Pharma
Julie.rathbun@athira.com
206-769-9219


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -96,5 M - -
Net cash 2022 144 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,16x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 112 M 112 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 35
Free-Float 94,9%
Managers and Directors
Mark J. Litton President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glenna Mileson Chief Financial Officer
Kelly A. Romano Chairman
Hans Moebius Chief Medical Officer
Lawrence E. Chun Senior Manager-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATHIRA PHARMA, INC.-77.21%112
MODERNA, INC.-35.19%63 240
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-26.31%38 619
LONZA GROUP AG-35.40%37 063
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.20.75%25 191
SEAGEN INC.-14.92%24 422