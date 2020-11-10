Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Athira Pharma, Inc.    ATHA

ATHIRA PHARMA, INC.

(ATHA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Athira Pharma to Present at Upcoming November Investor Conferences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/10/2020 | 07:30am EST

SEATTLE, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration, today announced that Dr. Leen Kawas, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Dr. Hans Moebius, Chief Medical Officer, will participate in fireside chats at two upcoming investor conferences:

  • Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference: Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 2:40 pm ET
  • Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference: Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 2:20 pm ET

A live webcast of each presentation can be accessed from the Investors section of the Athira website at https://investors.athira.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations. An archived replay of each webcast will also be available on the company website for 90 days following the presentations.

About Athira Pharma, Inc.
Athira, headquartered in Seattle, is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration. We aim to provide rapid cognitive improvement and alter the course of neurological diseases with our novel mechanism of action. Athira is currently advancing its lead therapeutic candidate, ATH-1017, a novel small molecule for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s dementia. For more information, visit www.athira.com. You can also follow Athira on Facebook, LinkedIn and @athirapharma on Twitter and Instagram.

Investor & Media Contact:
Julie Rathbun
Athira Pharma
Julie.rathbun@athira.com
206-769-9219

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ATHIRA PHARMA, INC.
07:31aATHIRA PHARMA : to Present at Upcoming November Investor Conferences
AQ
07:30aAthira Pharma to Present at Upcoming November Investor Conferences
GL
11/02SK Biopharmaceuticals and LifeSci Venture Partners Forge Ties for Open Innova..
AQ
10/21ATHIRA PHARMA : to Host Educational Webinar on the Predictive Nature of P300 to ..
AQ
10/21Athira Pharma to Host Educational Webinar on the Predictive Nature of P300 to..
GL
10/08LUMEN BIOSCIENCE : Announces Appointment of Dr. Mark Litton to Board of Director..
PR
10/01ATHIRA PHARMA : Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing for the LIFT-AD Study, a ..
AQ
10/01Athira Pharma Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing for the LIFT-AD Study, a..
GL
09/22ATHIRA PHARMA : Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering
AQ
09/22Athira Pharma Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,07 M - -
Net income 2020 -21,8 M - -
Net cash 2020 290 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -21,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 686 M 686 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5 931x
EV / Sales 2021 7 735x
Nbr of Employees 15
Free-Float 94,5%
Chart ATHIRA PHARMA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Athira Pharma, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATHIRA PHARMA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 42,50 $
Last Close Price 22,25 $
Spread / Highest target 138%
Spread / Average Target 91,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 34,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leen Kawas President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John M. Fluke Chairman
Mark J. Litton Chief Operating Officer
Glenna Mileson Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Hans Moebius Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATHIRA PHARMA, INC.0.00%686
LONZA GROUP AG75.54%50 476
CELLTRION, INC.57.46%34 084
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.12.39%33 295
MODERNA, INC.297.44%30 763
SEAGEN INC.47.44%30 374
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group