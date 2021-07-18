Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Athira Pharma, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATHA   US04746L1044

ATHIRA PHARMA, INC.

(ATHA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Athira Pharma, Inc. - ATHA

07/18/2021 | 10:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, July 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of. Athira Pharma, Inc. ("Athira" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ATHA).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at  newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Athira and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On or around September 18, 2021, Athira conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling 12 million shares priced at $17.00 per share.  Then, on June 17, 2021, Athira announced that the Company's board had placed its President and Chief Executive Officer, Leen Kawas, on temporary leave pending an investigation of "actions stemming from doctoral research Dr. Kawas conducted while at Washington State University." 

On this news, Athira's stock price fell $7.09 per share, or 38.87%, to close at $11.15 per share on June 18, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-athira-pharma-inc---atha-301336036.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about ATHIRA PHARMA, INC.
10:21aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
PR
07/17ATHIRA SHAREHOLDERS : August 24, 2021 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Co..
BU
07/16INVESTOR ALERT : Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuit..
BU
07/16UBIQUITI : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
AQ
07/15ATHIRA PHARMA : Jakubowitz Law
AQ
07/14ATHA INVESTOR ALERT : Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead..
BU
07/14ATHIRA PHARMA : The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Secur..
PR
07/12ATHA INVESTOR REMINDER : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Deadline i..
PR
07/10ATHIRA PHARMA : ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Athira Pharma, Inc. I..
BU
07/10SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
PR
More news