    ATHA   US04746L1044

ATHIRA PHARMA, INC.

(ATHA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 06/18 01:40:13 pm
11.35 USD   -37.77%
01:25pSECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Ailing Friday
MT
01:10pWASHINGTON STATE UNIVERSITY  : to review claims of research misconduct
PR
09:05aSECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Lower in Premarket Friday
MT
Washington State University : to review claims of research misconduct

06/18/2021 | 01:10pm EDT
PULLMAN, Wash., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington State University announced today that it has undertaken a review of claims of potential research misconduct involving research conducted by Leen Kawas, a former WSU student and current president and chief executive officer of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA). On Thursday, the Athira Pharma board of directors announced that it had placed Kawas on temporary leave pending its own review of actions stemming from Kawas' doctoral research while at WSU.

Washington State University expects its researchers to adhere to the highest ethical standards in the conduct of research activities. The University takes allegations of research misconduct very seriously.  WSU is conducting its inquiry into this issue in accordance with the University's Executive Policy 33, which governs how the institution responds to allegations of research misconduct.

Washington State University will refrain from discussing the matter further until the review process is complete.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/washington-state-university-to-review-claims-of-research-misconduct-301315597.html

SOURCE Washington State University


© PRNewswire 2021
