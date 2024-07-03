Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2024) - ATI AirTest Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AAT) (OTC Pink: AATGF) the ("AirTest" or the "Company") CEO, Ted Konyi announces that the Company has received the resignation of Russell Moore as President, effective immediately due to other business commitments. The Company thanks Russell for his efforts and appreciates the input that he has provided over the last few months. Russell will remain on the Board of Directors of the Company and continue to provide advice and direction.

Ted Konyi will assume the additional role as President on an interim basis.

About AirTest: AirTest Technologies Inc. is a Green-Tech company specializing in Demand Control Ventilation systems that improve commercial building operating efficiency and generate proven energy savings. The Company has developed new wireless sensors with dynamic real-time communication and control technologies, which builds upon ten years of experience and thousands of installations amongst clients such as Lowe's, Shoppers Drug Mart and Ikea. AirTest solutions provide data on levels of Indoor Air Quality required by Schools, Retail Stores and Offices.

For further information, please contact:

Ted Konyi, CEO

Phone: (604) 225 2209

Fax: (604) 517 3900

Email: ted.konyi@airtest.com

Website: www.airtest.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/215364