Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2024) - ATI AirTest Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AAT) (OTC Pink: AATGF) ("AirTest" or the "Company") CEO Ted Konyi is very pleased to announce that the Company will be providing digitally communicating sensors to control the ventilation for the parking facilities at LA Live.

LA Live is the center of entertainment for Los Angeles, home to Crypto.com arena, where the LA Kings, LA Lakers play and the Peacock Theatre is located. This site also hosts a Ritz Carlton Hotel and a JW Marriott Hotel. The site has one of the largest underground parking facilities in the US with parking for over 4,000 cars. AirTest will be providing replacement CO sensors through a Distech Controls contractor.

The installation will be using AirTest's new digitally, communicating CO sensors. Specifically designed to communicate with all building management systems and all major communication languages, these sensors are gaining tremendous traction in the industry with their one size fits all convenience.

Ted Konyi, CEO, commented, "being chosen to supply the sensors for this prestigious venue speaks to the quality and feature set of Airtest products. We look forward to continuing to supply sensors to Distech Controls contractors for the hundreds of similar projects globally."

About AirTest: AirTest Technologies Inc. is a Green-Tech company specializing in Demand Control Ventilation systems that improve commercial building operating efficiency and generate proven energy savings. The Company has developed new wireless sensors with dynamic real-time communication and control technologies, which builds upon ten years of experience and thousands of installations amongst clients such as Lowe's, Shoppers Drug Mart and Ikea. Airtest solutions provide data on levels of Indoor Air Quality required by Schools, Retail Stores and Offices.

