Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2024) - ATI AirTest Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AAT) (OTC Pink: AATGF) ("AirTest" or the "Company" CEO Ted Konyi is very pleased to announce that the Company is providing sensors to control the ventilation and reduce energy costs for the extensive underground parking facilities of a large Midwest medical software company.

AirTest's Carbon Monoxide (CO) and Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2) sensors will be installed throughout the parking facilities. AirTest's sensors were chosen for the original installation at the company's head office 12 years ago. All sensors are now being replaced with new AirTest sensors. The large company campus consists of 22 office buildings holding over 10,000 employees. Two new buildings with garages are also being added to their existing campus where they will also be installing AirTest sensors.

Ted Konyi, CEO, commented "being chosen to supply the sensors for this prestigious company speaks to the quality and feature set of AirTest products. We look forward to continuing to supply sensors to this company for all their ongoing requirements."

About AirTest: AirTest Technologies is a Green-Tech company specializing in Demand Control Ventilation systems that improve commercial building operating efficiency and generate proven energy savings. The Company has developed new wireless sensors with dynamic real-time communication and control technologies, which builds upon ten years of experience and thousands of installations amongst clients such as Lowe's, Shoppers Drug Mart and Ikea. AirTest solutions provide data on levels of Indoor Air Quality required by Schools, Retail Stores and Offices.

