ATI AirTest Technologies Inc. Announces It Will Extend the Filing Deadline for Its 2nd Quarter Financial Statements

Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2020) - Airtest Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AAT) (the Company) CEO George Graham announces that due to restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Company will have to take advantage of the extended filing deadline for the filing of its 2nd quarter financial statements and management's discussion and analysis which the Company will file during the month of September.

There have not been any material business developments since the date that the last financial statements of the Company were filed.

The Company confirms that its management and other insiders are subject to an insider trading black out policy that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207-Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions, such that they are in a black-out period until the commencement of the second trading day after the Interim Filings have been disclosed by way of a news release.

About ATI: AirTest Technologies is a Green-Tech company specializing in sensors that improve commercial building operating efficiency and at the same time create energy savings. These sensors are all based on technical innovations developed in the last ten years and comprise a growing second wave of energy saving technologies that are positioned to make a significant contribution to the Sustainable Buildings Program.

AirTest offers its products to leading-edge building owners, contractors and energy service companies targeting the buildings market. AirTest also provides energy cost reduction solutions to building equipment and controls manufacturers who incorporate AirTest sensor components in their products.

