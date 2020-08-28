Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  ATI Airtest Technologies Inc.    AAT   CA00208E2087

ATI AIRTEST TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(AAT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ATI AirTest Technologies Inc. Announces It Will Extend the Filing Deadline for Its 2nd Quarter Financial Statements

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/28/2020 | 09:05am EDT

Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2020) - Airtest Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AAT) (the Company) CEO George Graham announces that due to restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Company will have to take advantage of the extended filing deadline for the filing of its 2nd quarter financial statements and management's discussion and analysis which the Company will file during the month of September.

There have not been any material business developments since the date that the last financial statements of the Company were filed.

The Company confirms that its management and other insiders are subject to an insider trading black out policy that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207-Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions, such that they are in a black-out period until the commencement of the second trading day after the Interim Filings have been disclosed by way of a news release.

About ATI: AirTest Technologies is a Green-Tech company specializing in sensors that improve commercial building operating efficiency and at the same time create energy savings. These sensors are all based on technical innovations developed in the last ten years and comprise a growing second wave of energy saving technologies that are positioned to make a significant contribution to the Sustainable Buildings Program.

AirTest offers its products to leading-edge building owners, contractors and energy service companies targeting the buildings market. AirTest also provides energy cost reduction solutions to building equipment and controls manufacturers who incorporate AirTest sensor components in their products.

# # #

For further information, please contact:

Mr. George Graham, President & CEO

Phone: (604) 517 3888
Fax :(604) 517 3900
Email: ggraham@airtest.com
Website: www.airtest.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) is responsible for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/62725


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ATI AIRTEST TECHNOLOGIES INC.
09:05aATI AirTest Technologies Inc. Announces It Will Extend the Filing Deadline fo..
NE
08/05ATI Airtest Technologies Inc. Announces Private Placement
NE
06/25ATI AirTest Technologies Inc. Transmitters a Key Part Of COVID-19 Building Re..
NE
05/13ATI AIRTEST TECHNOLOGIES : From Sustainability to Safety AirTest Products Can be..
AQ
05/12From Sustainability to Safety, AirTest Products Can Be Effectively Utilized f..
NE
05/05ATI Airtest Technologies Inc. Responds Strongly to Pandemic
NE
04/24ATI AirTest Technologies Inc. Announces Its Requirement to Extend Financial S..
NE
02/17ATI AIRTEST TECHNOLOGIES : Has trade show success in orlando
AQ
02/14ATI Airtest Technologies Inc. Has Trade Show Success in Orlando
NE
01/06ATI AIRTEST TECHNOLOGIES : Closes first tranche of private placement
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 3,48 M 2,67 M 2,67 M
Net income 2019 -0,28 M -0,21 M -0,21 M
Net Debt 2019 1,82 M 1,39 M 1,39 M
P/E ratio 2019 -1,79x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 1,51 M 1,15 M 1,15 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,09x
EV / Sales 2019 0,67x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 77,0%
Chart ATI AIRTEST TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
ATI Airtest Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
George Burton Graham President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Murray Graham Chief Financial Officer
Darrel R. Taylor Independent Director
Robert Mebruer Independent Director
Michael Schell Vice President-Marketing & Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATI AIRTEST TECHNOLOGIES INC.200.00%1
SMC CORPORATION18.02%37 054
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL, INC.22.11%23 220
COGNEX CORPORATION18.88%11 528
SHIMADZU CORPORATION-7.56%8 793
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.7.80%6 537
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group