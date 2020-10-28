Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  ATI Airtest Technologies Inc.    AAT   CA00208E2087

ATI AIRTEST TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(AAT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ATI Airtest Technologies : AirTest Introduces Instant Reading Desktop CO2 Sensor to Verify Air Quality

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/28/2020 | 06:46pm EDT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

AirTest Introduces Instant Reading Desktop CO2 Sensor to Verify Air Quality

DELTA, BC, October 28, 2020 -AirTest Technologies (TSXV:AAT OTC:AATGF) President George Graham is very pleased to announce that AirTest has re-introduced the PM2200 Personal CO2 monitor that can easily be used to monitor CO2 levels in indoor spaces. CO2 is considered a good indicator of fresh air ventilation, important in minimizing the transmission of COVID-19 Virus.

This product has been introduced due to the recent increased interest in identifying indoor air quality conditions and specifically CO2 levels. The PPM2200 is powered from a wall socket and can be placed on any level surface like a desktop or countertop. The device provides a large display to show CO2 ppm, temperature, and humidity. Designed for everyday use in homes, offices, schools, and other indoor spaces the device is available from AirTest for $99 US or $130 CAN providing a cost-effective way for anybody to monitor fresh air ventilation in any space.

The sensor is also self-calibrating and will display and classify general air quality based on CO2 levels as Good, Normal or Poor. Ideally, during these times when COVID-19 is a concern, outside air ventilation should be maintained in the "Good" category ensuring that fresh air ventilation levels are high, minimizing the ability for colds, viruses and other contaminants to build up and spread to building occupants. Indoor CO2 levels represent a dynamic balance

between the number of people in the space exhaling CO2 and the amount of low concentration CO2 that is brought in with outside air. The result is a CO2 measurement that can be correlated to ventilation rates in terms of cubic feet of air per person. The smaller the difference between inside and outside concentrations the higher the ventilation rate as shown on the chart above.

"We see all kinds of uses for this product ranging from a teaching tool in school classrooms to a way for all individuals to check on ventilation levels wherever they work or visit or as an easy way for professional contractors or building owners to quickly assess fresh air ventilation levels around a building", said George Graham. Further information on the product can be found at: www.AirTest.com/ds/PM2200.pdf. Individuals interested in purchasing a PM2200 can contact AirTest directly.

About AirTest: AirTest Technologies (www.airtest.com) is a Green-Tech company specializing in sensors that improve commercial building operating efficiency and at the same time create energy savings. These sensors are all based on technical innovations developed in the last ten years, and comprise a growing second wave of energy saving technologies that will make a significant impact on making the large number of existing buildings green and sustainable. AirTest offers its products to leading-edge building owners, contractors and energy service companies targeting the buildings market. AirTest also provides energy cost reduction solutions to building equipment and controls manufacturers who incorporate AirTest sensor components in their products.

# # #

Statements about the Company's future expectations and all other statements in this press release other than historical facts are "forward looking statements". The Company intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbours created thereby. Since these statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, the Company's actual results may differ materially

from the expected results.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. George Graham, President

Phone: (604) 517 3888

Fax : (604) 517 3900

Email: ggraham@airtest.com

Website: www.airtest.com

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ATI Airtest Technologies Inc. published this content on 28 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2020 22:44:06 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ATI AIRTEST TECHNOLOGIES INC.
09:05aAirTest Introduces Instant Reading Desktop CO2 Sensor to Verify Air Quality
NE
10/20Major Internet Retailer Significantly Reduces Energy with AirTest Garage Vent..
NE
10/13AirTest Technologies Introduces Sensor Refrigerant Leak Sensor Targeting the ..
NE
10/12ATI AIRTEST TECHNOLOGIES : Announces private placement
AQ
10/09ATI AirTest Technologies Inc. Announces Private Placement
NE
10/07ATI AIRTEST TECHNOLOGIES : Airtest technologies continues growth strategy signs ..
AQ
10/06AirTest Technologies Continues Growth Strategy Signs Account Manager Based in..
NE
09/30AirTest Technologies Grants New Stock Options and Cancels Existing Stock Opti..
NE
09/29AirTest Technologies Receives RFP's for CO2 Sensors in School Classrooms
NE
09/23Airtest Corrects Error in News Release Announcing Closing of Private Placemen..
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 3,48 M 2,61 M 2,61 M
Net income 2019 -0,28 M -0,21 M -0,21 M
Net Debt 2019 1,82 M 1,36 M 1,36 M
P/E ratio 2019 -1,79x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 5,26 M 3,95 M 3,95 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,09x
EV / Sales 2019 0,67x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,1%
Chart ATI AIRTEST TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
ATI Airtest Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
George Burton Graham President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Murray Graham Chief Financial Officer
Darrel R. Taylor Independent Director
Robert Mebruer Independent Director
Michael Schell Vice President-Marketing & Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATI AIRTEST TECHNOLOGIES INC.550.00%4
SMC CORPORATION11.67%35 774
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL, INC.29.13%25 232
COGNEX CORPORATION16.74%11 542
SHIMADZU CORPORATION-10.90%8 647
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.-2.10%6 053
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group