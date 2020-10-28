ATI Airtest Technologies : AirTest Introduces Instant Reading Desktop CO2 Sensor to Verify Air Quality

The sensor is also self-calibrating and will display and classify general air quality based on CO2 levels as Good, Normal or Poor. Ideally, during these times when COVID-19 is a concern, outside air ventilation should be maintained in the "Good" category ensuring that fresh air ventilation levels are high, minimizing the ability for colds, viruses and other contaminants to build up and spread to building occupants. Indoor CO2 levels represent a dynamic balance

This product has been introduced due to the recent increased interest in identifying indoor air quality conditions and specifically CO2 levels. The PPM2200 is powered from a wall socket and can be placed on any level surface like a desktop or countertop. The device provides a large display to show CO2 ppm, temperature, and humidity. Designed for everyday use in homes, offices, schools, and other indoor spaces the device is available from AirTest for $99 US or $130 CAN providing a cost-effective way for anybody to monitor fresh air ventilation in any space.

DELTA, BC, October 28, 2020 -AirTest Technologies (TSXV:AAT OTC:AATGF) President George Graham is very pleased to announce that AirTest has re-introduced the PM2200 Personal CO2 monitor that can easily be used to monitor CO2 levels in indoor spaces. CO2 is considered a good indicator of fresh air ventilation, important in minimizing the transmission of COVID-19 Virus.

between the number of people in the space exhaling CO2 and the amount of low concentration CO2 that is brought in with outside air. The result is a CO2 measurement that can be correlated to ventilation rates in terms of cubic feet of air per person. The smaller the difference between inside and outside concentrations the higher the ventilation rate as shown on the chart above.

"We see all kinds of uses for this product ranging from a teaching tool in school classrooms to a way for all individuals to check on ventilation levels wherever they work or visit or as an easy way for professional contractors or building owners to quickly assess fresh air ventilation levels around a building", said George Graham. Further information on the product can be found at: www.AirTest.com/ds/PM2200.pdf. Individuals interested in purchasing a PM2200 can contact AirTest directly.

About AirTest: AirTest Technologies (www.airtest.com) is a Green-Tech company specializing in sensors that improve commercial building operating efficiency and at the same time create energy savings. These sensors are all based on technical innovations developed in the last ten years, and comprise a growing second wave of energy saving technologies that will make a significant impact on making the large number of existing buildings green and sustainable. AirTest offers its products to leading-edge building owners, contractors and energy service companies targeting the buildings market. AirTest also provides energy cost reduction solutions to building equipment and controls manufacturers who incorporate AirTest sensor components in their products.

