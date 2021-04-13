Log in
ATI AIRTEST TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(AAT)
AirTest Products Used in Two Major LA Office Developments

04/13/2021 | 11:20am EDT
Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2021) - AirTest Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AAT) (OTC: AATGF) CEO Ted Konyi is very pleased to announce that the company has been contracted to supply Western Allied Corporation (Western)(https://www.wasocal.com) with the first delivery of its newly enhanced parking garage sensors. The new TR2000-DIGI Carbon Monoxide (CO) sensors can be integrated with all varieties of advanced building control systems that use network communication protocols based on BACnet, Modbus or LonWorks.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4823/80251_fb03ccecb4559a4c_002.jpg


Entrada Creative Office

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4823/80251_fb03ccecb4559a4c_002full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4823/80251_fb03ccecb4559a4c_003.jpg


Warner Brothers Corporate Office

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4823/80251_fb03ccecb4559a4c_003full.jpg

Airtest has been working with Western Allied for 20 years providing sensors for a variety of projects including The Media Studios and The Pointe Office Buildings in Burbank. For the current requirement, Western will be deploying the new sensors in the Warner Brothers new $1 billion Corporate offices development. The Frank Gehry designed headquarters will open next year on the 100th anniversary of the Studio. This project will incorporate a total of 280 of AirTest's new multi-protocol, DIGI CO sensors for parking garages, that can be integrated with all varieties of advance building control systems. Installation is beginning now and should be completed in September. AirTest is supplying sensors and Western Allied is providing the design, control systems and installation.

AirTest's TR2000-Lon sensors are also about to be installed by Western at The Entrada Creative Office complex, a five level, 1044 space underground parking garage that is part of the 1.3-acre Entrada, high profile, residential/commercial mixed-use project in Playa Vista.

According to Alan Slabodkin, VP of Controls at Western, "We have had a long and fruitful relationship with AirTest. They provide great support and always provide reliable and cost-effective products. We are particularly excited to be AirTest's first customer for their network ready TR2000-DIGI that will be used in the Headquarters Parking Garage at Warner Brothers Studio. We have just finished testing it and it is a solid product."

Mike Schell, AirTest CTO, commented, "Working with Alan at Western has provided Airtest with many leading-edge opportunities to apply sensor technologies. Energy efficiency is one of their primary mandates when developing HVAC controls and we are happy to be one of their go-to suppliers. This initial order for the new DIGI sensors is significant in dollar volume and confirms that AirTest's communication protocol R&D, generated immediate benefit. Western's high-profile large projects showcase AirTest technology and should lead to many referral opportunities. The new networked sensors could bring new sales where the most advanced building control networks are being deployed. This is a tremendous growth area for the company."

About Western Allied Corporation: Based in the Greater Los Angeles area, Western Allied is a large multi-disciplined mechanical contractor who are involved in the design and installation of mechanical systems for large buildings and developments in the LA area.

About AirTest: AirTest Technologies is a Green-Tech company specializing in Demand Control Ventilation systems that improve commercial building operating efficiency and generate proven energy savings. The company has developed new wireless sensors with dynamic real-time communication and control technologies, which builds upon ten years of experience and thousands of installations amongst clients such as Lowe's, Shoppers Drug Mart and Ikea. Airtest solutions provide data on levels of Indoor Air Quality required by Schools, Retail Stores and Offices.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. George Graham, President
Phone: (604) 517 3888
Fax :(604) 517 3900
Email: ggraham@airtest.com
Website: www.airtest.com

Or

Investor Relations Contact

Jeff Walker
Vice President
The Howard Group Inc.
Email: jeff@howardgroupinc.com
Tel: 403-221-0915
Toll Free: 1-888-221-0915

Legal Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward looking statements". Forward-looking statements are projections of financial performance or future events. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "estimate" and words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and they are subject to risks that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include those concerning the Company's belief in the energy savings that can be achieved through installation of the Company's products and that these installations lead to reduced maintenance, downtime expenses, future cost savings, and improvements in the bottom line. These statements are subject to risks that may cause the actual results to be materially different in future periods from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Risks that may prevent or delay the forward-looking statements from coming to fruition as anticipated include the availability of working capital, risks inherent in product development, as well as market factors that may increase costs or time to market. It is our policy not to update forward looking statements except to the extent required under applicable securities laws. Further information on the Company is available at www.sedar.com or at the Company's website, www.airtest.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/80251


© Newsfilecorp 2021
