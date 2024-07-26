FARNBOROUGH, UK-July 25, 2024-ATI Inc. (NYSE: ATI) is honored to become the 100th
member of the University of Strathclyde's Advanced Forming Research Centre (AFRC), a global
leader in innovative manufacturing technologies and metal forming and forging research. As a
world leader in developing and manufacturing forged components through innovative and
engineered thermomechanical processes for aerospace and defense applications, ATI is
honored to join global manufacturing giants - including founding members Rolls-Royce and
Boeing - as one of only six Tier One Members.
"ATI is exceptional for its ability to perform end-to-end across the entire jet engine supply chain,"
said Jim Meudt, President of ATI's Forged Products business unit. "As a member of the AFRC's
managing and technical boards, we'll collaboratively share our expertise and learn from others to
accelerate innovation in our industry."
As a member of the AFRC, ATI will build on its long-standing involvement with the globally
recognized center of excellence to advance development of cutting-edge materials and
manufacturing technologies. Through the Centre's membership in the High Value Manufacturing
(HVM) Catapult, ATI gains access into a network of world-leading research covering every aspect
of materials processing and manufacturing.
"We are delighted to welcome ATI to the AFRC as a Tier One Member. ATI are global leaders in
forging and as such this is a huge achievement for the AFRC and cements our position as an
impactful, international organization," said Brad Wynne, Director of AFRC.
"ATI is one of the world's largest forging houses and a key supplier of high-performance
materials to many of our existing members and partners, particularly within the aerospace sector.
We're very excited to strengthen our existing collaboration and stimulate new relationships within
our network and wider innovation ecosystem." said Wynne.
The Centre is headquartered near to Glasgow Airport in Scotland and part of the National
Manufacturing Institute Scotland (NMIS).
"We pride ourselves on partnering with our customers and industry leaders to solve their most
difficult challenges through materials science," said ATI Chief Technology Officer Jimmy
Williams. "This partnership extends our reach and scale to fast-track that mission."
ATI: Proven to Perform.
ATI (NYSE: ATI) is a global producer of high performance materials and solutions for the global aerospace and
defense markets, and critical applications in electronics, medical and specialty energy. We're solving the world's
most difficult challenges through materials science. We partner with our customers to deliver extraordinary materials
that enable their greatest achievements: their products fly higher and faster, burn hotter, dive deeper, stand stronger
and last longer. Our proprietary process technologies, unique customer partnerships and commitment to innovation
deliver materials and solutions for today and the evermore challenging environments of tomorrow. We are proven to
perform anywhere. Learn more at ATImaterials.com.
About the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland
The National Manufacturing Institute Scotland (NMIS) is driving the future of manufacturing through innovation. It's
accelerating productivity to grow the economy, develop a vibrant workforce, and create happier, healthier, greener
communities. From its growing network of world-class manufacturing R&D facilities, it works with businesses of all
sizes and sectors across Scotland, the UK, and beyond to find technology solutions to help them succeed.
NMIS grew out of the University Strathclyde's Advanced Forming Research Centre (AFRC) and includes the
Lightweight Manufacturing Centre, Digital Factory, Manufacturing Skills Academy and Digital Process Manufacturing
Centre. www.nmis.scot
Advanced Forming Research Centre welcomes aerospace leader ATI Inc. as its 100th member in its mission of advancing development of cutting-edge capabilities in manufacturing.
Left to right: Keith Ridgeway, University of Strathclyde Senior Executive of Manufacturing; Jim Meudt, President of ATI Forged Products; Salah Rahimi, AFRC Technical Lead; Jimmy Williams, ATI Chief Technology Officer
