FARNBOROUGH, UK-July 25, 2024-ATI Inc. (NYSE: ATI) is honored to become the 100th

member of the University of Strathclyde's Advanced Forming Research Centre (AFRC), a global

leader in innovative manufacturing technologies and metal forming and forging research. As a

world leader in developing and manufacturing forged components through innovative and

engineered thermomechanical processes for aerospace and defense applications, ATI is

honored to join global manufacturing giants - including founding members Rolls-Royce and

Boeing - as one of only six Tier One Members.



"ATI is exceptional for its ability to perform end-to-end across the entire jet engine supply chain,"

said Jim Meudt, President of ATI's Forged Products business unit. "As a member of the AFRC's

managing and technical boards, we'll collaboratively share our expertise and learn from others to

accelerate innovation in our industry."



As a member of the AFRC, ATI will build on its long-standing involvement with the globally

recognized center of excellence to advance development of cutting-edge materials and

manufacturing technologies. Through the Centre's membership in the High Value Manufacturing

(HVM) Catapult, ATI gains access into a network of world-leading research covering every aspect

of materials processing and manufacturing.



"We are delighted to welcome ATI to the AFRC as a Tier One Member. ATI are global leaders in

forging and as such this is a huge achievement for the AFRC and cements our position as an

impactful, international organization," said Brad Wynne, Director of AFRC.



"ATI is one of the world's largest forging houses and a key supplier of high-performance

materials to many of our existing members and partners, particularly within the aerospace sector.

We're very excited to strengthen our existing collaboration and stimulate new relationships within

our network and wider innovation ecosystem." said Wynne.



The Centre is headquartered near to Glasgow Airport in Scotland and part of the National

Manufacturing Institute Scotland (NMIS).



"We pride ourselves on partnering with our customers and industry leaders to solve their most

difficult challenges through materials science," said ATI Chief Technology Officer Jimmy

Williams. "This partnership extends our reach and scale to fast-track that mission."



ATI: Proven to Perform.



ATI (NYSE: ATI) is a global producer of high performance materials and solutions for the global aerospace and

defense markets, and critical applications in electronics, medical and specialty energy. We're solving the world's

most difficult challenges through materials science. We partner with our customers to deliver extraordinary materials

that enable their greatest achievements: their products fly higher and faster, burn hotter, dive deeper, stand stronger

and last longer. Our proprietary process technologies, unique customer partnerships and commitment to innovation

deliver materials and solutions for today and the evermore challenging environments of tomorrow. We are proven to

perform anywhere. Learn more at ATImaterials.com.



About the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland



The National Manufacturing Institute Scotland (NMIS) is driving the future of manufacturing through innovation. It's

accelerating productivity to grow the economy, develop a vibrant workforce, and create happier, healthier, greener

communities. From its growing network of world-class manufacturing R&D facilities, it works with businesses of all

sizes and sectors across Scotland, the UK, and beyond to find technology solutions to help them succeed.

NMIS grew out of the University Strathclyde's Advanced Forming Research Centre (AFRC) and includes the

Lightweight Manufacturing Centre, Digital Factory, Manufacturing Skills Academy and Digital Process Manufacturing

Centre. www.nmis.scot

Advanced Forming Research Centre welcomes aerospace leader ATI Inc. as its 100th member in its mission of advancing development of cutting-edge capabilities in manufacturing.

Left to right: Keith Ridgeway, University of Strathclyde Senior Executive of Manufacturing; Jim Meudt, President of ATI Forged Products; Salah Rahimi, AFRC Technical Lead; Jimmy Williams, ATI Chief Technology Officer