  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  ATI Physical Therapy, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    ATIP   US00216W1099

ATI PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC.

(ATIP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ATI ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

12/03/2021 | 09:01pm EST
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against ATI on August 16, 2021. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of ATI have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that ATI was experiencing attrition among its physical therapists; (2) that ATI faced increasing competition for clinicians in the labor market; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company faced difficulties retaining therapists and incurred increased labor costs; (4) that, as a result of the labor shortage, the Company would open fewer new clinics; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a long-term stockholder of ATI, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra B. Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ATI PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC.
12/03ATI ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. on Beh..
BU
11/30Thinking about buying stock in Cara Therapeutics, RedHill Biopharma, Beyondspring, ATI ..
PR
11/18ATI Physical Therapy Acquired Excel-R-ation Physical Therapy in Grand Rapids, Michigan
MT
11/18ATI Physical Therapy Expands Michigan Presence with Acquisition of Excel-R-ation Physic..
PR
11/18ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. acquired Excel-R-ation Physical Therapy.
CI
11/17ATI PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
11/10ATI Physical Therapy Reports Q3 Net Loss, Higher Revenue; Shares Surge
MT
11/09ATI Physical Therapy Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results - Form 8-K
PU
11/09Earnings Flash (ATIP) ATI PHYSICAL THERAPY Posts Q3 Revenue $159M, vs. Street Est of $1..
MT
11/09ATI PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
Analyst Recommendations on ATI PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 628 M - -
Net income 2021 -810 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,70x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 655 M 655 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,04x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,96x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart ATI PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC.
ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ATI PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,32 $
Average target price 4,83 $
Spread / Average Target 45,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph Jordan Chief Financial Officer
John L. Larsen Executive Chairman
Augustus Oakes Chief Information Officer
Ray Wahl Chief Operating Officer
Joanne Burns Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATI PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC.-69.06%683
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION29.99%118 877
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.39.87%72 176
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS42.63%27 875
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED26.91%18 931
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-21.38%17 766