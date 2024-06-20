ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: ATIP), a nationally recognized outpatient physical therapy provider in the United States, today provided a settlement notice, which is attached to this press release and has been posted to the investor relations section of ATI’s website at Derivative Settlement.

About ATI Physical Therapy

At ATI Physical Therapy, we are committed to making every life an active life. We provide convenient access to high-quality care to prevent and treat musculoskeletal (MSK) pain. Our approximately 900 locations in 24 states and virtual practice operate under the largest single-branded platform built to support standardized clinical guidelines and operating processes. With outcomes from more than 3 million unique patient cases, ATI strives to utilize quality standards designed to deliver proven, predictable, and impactful patient outcomes. From preventative services in the workplace and athletic training support to outpatient clinical services and online physical therapy via our online platform, CONNECT™, a complete list of our service offerings can be found at ATIpt.com. ATI is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

