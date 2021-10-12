Log in
    ATIP   US00216W1099

ATI PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC.

(ATIP)
  Report
DEADLINE FRIDAY NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against ATI Physical Therapy f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

10/12/2021 | 02:43pm EDT
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against ATI Physical Therapy f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (“FVAC”) (“ATI” or “the Company”) (NYSE: ATIP) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between February 22, 2021 and July 23, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"); and/or held FVAC Class A common stock as of May 24, 2021 and were eligible to vote at FVAC’s June 15, 2021 special meeting, are encouraged to contact the firm before October 15, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. ATI suffered from significant attrition amongst its physical therapist population. The Company faced increasing competition for talent in the marketplace. The Company struggled to retain staff and incurred cost increases related to labor. This hindered the Company’s ability to open new clinics. Based on this news, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about ATI, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 653 M - -
Net income 2021 -33,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -29,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 698 M 698 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,07x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,91x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,2%
