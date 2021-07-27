Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATIP   US00216W1099

ATI PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC.

(ATIP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Recover Losses: Ademi LLP Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against ATI Physical Therapy, Inc.

07/27/2021 | 04:32am EDT
MILWAUKEE, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against ATI (NYSE: ATIP). The investigation results from inaccurate statements ATIP may have made regarding its business operations and prospects.

Click here to learn more about the case: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/ati-physical-therapy-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation focuses on whether ATIP properly disclosed (i) difficulties in retaining and employing physical therapists (ii) increased levels of competition for physical therapists and (iii) decreases in rates driven by a shift from workers compensation and auto personal injury to commercial and government. As a result, ATIP is performing an interim quantitative impairment test to determine whether the fair value amounts are below the respective carrying amounts, which may require that ATIP record a material impairment charge.

If you wish to obtain additional information or have information about this case, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, https://www.ademilaw.com/case/ati-physical-therapy-inc                   

We specialize in securities fraud and shareholder litigation.  Please call us for more information.  Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Ademi LLP
Guri Ademi
3620 East Layton Ave.
Cudahy, WI 53110
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001
www.ademilaw.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/recover-losses-ademi-llp-investigates-claims-of-securities-fraud-against-ati-physical-therapy-inc-301341777.html

SOURCE Ademi LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
