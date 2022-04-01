Regain Balance: Physical Therapy Exercises Can Improve Balance and Coordination

Imagine this: you're sitting in bed, having just woken up from a good night's sleep. You throw back the covers, swing your legs over the side, stretch your arms over your head, and finally stand up… only to stumble and catch yourself against the wall before you fall.

This reality is all too common for many adults across the country. In fact, nearly 8 million adults in the United States report symptoms of imbalance or balance disorders every year.

Balance is certainly one of those motor functions we take for granted. Once our balance is impeded, something as simple as standing up and walking across the room causes you to stumble, or maybe even fall, which can result in lasting injury.

Although it might feel hopeless, there are many ways to improve your balance and get your life back on track.

There are many possible causes of imbalance issues and disorders, as numerous systems within your body need to work together in order for you to have normal balance. After all, our ability to walk upright is no small feat. It requires our muscles, bones, joints, eyes, heart and much more to make it all possible.

However, many balance issues can be attributed to a small, delicate system of organs that lives in your inner ear. These sensory organs are called the vestibular system, and it helps stabilize your gaze and maintain the posture of your head and body.

Here's a good example of your vestibular system in action: if you've ever felt wobbly or motion sick on a boat, even while sitting down, you've likely been told to focus on the horizon. This is to help your vestibular system orient itself, as your body has trouble reconciling the motion of the boat with the fact that your eyes say you are sitting still.

When issues in this delicate system arise, that's when you begin to experience a variety of symptoms of imbalance, which include (but are not limited to):

Dizziness

Feeling off-balance or unsteady

Feelings of faintness or lightheadedness

Falling or feeling like you might fall

A sensation like you're floating

Vision changes, such as blurriness

The good news about balance is that it is a motor skill, which means it can get better the more often you practice, just like any other ability.

Tai Chi and yoga are two options if you're looking to improve your balance. Both are great examples of low-impact exercises that focus on strengthening balance skills. For example, yoga challenges both stationary and movement balance skills, while tai chi involves more gradual shifts of weight while moving your body and limbs.

If you feel as though your balance issues need more attention than programs like yoga or tai chi, there is also a special kind of physical therapy for balance called vestibular rehabilitation therapy. This type of therapy can help alleviate symptoms for those experiencing issues with the vestibular system. This includes a variety of techniques including:

Gait training

Gaze stabilization exercises

Habituation techniques

Musculoskeletal techniques such as the Epley maneuver

But there are also some simpler balance improvement exercises that you can start doing at home today.

For those looking to learn how to improve balance as a motor skill, there are a lot of improvement exercises under the physical therapy umbrella. These seven exercises are great starting points for anyone looking to improve their balance.

NOTE: For all the exercises below, it is important to use or have a sturdy chair and/or wall nearby for support. It is also recommended to have a family member or caretaker present, especially when you are starting this routine.

Tandem Balance

A seemingly simple exercise but surprisingly effective. Place one foot directly in front of another as if standing on a beam. Hold for approximately 30 seconds before switching foot position.

This is a safe way to begin "walking" exercises for balance. It practices the weight-shifting that is used when you are regularly moving about. Then, moving laterally, bring your feet together and then a part - stepping side-to-side. Practice for two to three minutes per day.

Standing Marches

Standing Marches is another safe movement for someone who is trying to build strength.

To perform this exercise, stand with your legs hips-width apart. Slowly lift one knee as high as possible. Avoid any leaning, and then slowly lower the leg to the starting position. Then repeat the motion on the opposite leg.

Perform 20 total marches, alternating legs each time.

Weight Shifts

A weight-shifting exercise is self-explanatory: you shift your weight to one side and maintain that for a few moments. However, this is still important foundational training that will help you get used to maintaining your posture and center of gravity even as your body shifts.

Slowly begin to shift your weight toward one side. Eventually, you will lift the opposite foot off the floor. Hold this position for up to 30 seconds, and then move to the other side.

Toe Stands

This drill has a few different names, such as "heel raises" or "calf raises", and it's another straightforward exercise for balance. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and then raise up to your tiptoes. Hold this for a few seconds before lowering. Repeat 10 to 15 times.

One-Legged Stand

This is a good beginner movement for stability. It is a great way to strengthen your ankles and calf muscles, which will work together with the rest of your body's systems to support and strengthen your balance.

Hold yourself steady and then lift one foot to about calf level. Hold this position for 10 seconds, repeat 10-15 times and then switch to the other leg.

Knee Curl

If you're ready to take the one-legged stand to the next level, the knee curl is for you. This exercise is great to build muscle in your legs, including your calves, thighs and shins.

Side-Stepping

Slightly bend your anchor leg so your knee isn't locked. Then lift your unanchored leg straight back, bending your knee so your heel moves toward your buttocks.

The key to this exercise is to keep your hips still. Hold the position for a few seconds and then lower your foot back to the floor. Repeat 10 to 15 times and then switch to your other leg.

Our balance is such a crucial part of our normal quality of life, and balance disorders can feel insurmountable when going it alone. Choosing physical therapy with a licensed physical therapist means you can get the support you need to do balance training and strengthening safely.

Not only that, but there are many other great tools a physical therapist can provide that you may not be able to use at home, such as wobble boards, walkway railings, yoga blocks and more.

