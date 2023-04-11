Ecuador mining opposition holding up $1 bln of investments -business leader

QUITO, April 11 (Reuters) - Opposition by indigenous
communities in Ecuador is holding up some $1 billion of
investments for constructing three mining projects in the South
American country, an executive of the Ecuadorean Chamber of
Mining said on Tuesday.
Ecuador's largest indigenous organization, CONAIE, last
month asked the country's top court to annul a government decree
that sets parameters for community environmental consultations.
While such consultations are needed before Ecuador's
environment ministry can issue environmental licenses for mining
and oil projects, indigenous communities are pushing instead for
an earlier say on whether the project should proceed at all.
CONAIE has said the current consultation parameters could
actually accelerate the development of mining projects.
Maria Eulalia Silva, president of the Ecuadorean Chamber of
Mining, called on judges in the Constitutional Court to reject
CONAIE's request.
"These types of actions ... have real implications in the
lives of Ecuadoreans," Silva said, adding that communities
living near mining projects have benefited from them.
Investments planned for constructing mines over the next two
years has been held up, she added.
The affected projects include Canada's Adventus Mining
Corp's Curipamba copper-gold development, Atico Mining
Corp's gold-rich La Plata project, and Dundee Precious
Metals Inc's Loma Larga copper-gold development.
Ecuador's ministry of energy and mines and CONAIE did not
respond immediately to requests for comment.
Ecuador has abundant mineral reserves but has lagged behind
regional neighbors such as Peru and Chile in large-scale mining
development.
A local court recently ruled that communities living in the
highly biodiverse Intag region of Ecuador, located in the
Imbabura province, had been denied their rights to environmental
consultation ahead of building the Llurimagua copper project,
forcing advanced exploration activities to be suspended.
The government of conservative President Guillermo Lasso has
pledged to increase mining development to help Ecuador's
struggling economy. Mining exports grew 32.6% to $2.76 billion
last year.
