ATIF : Late Filing Notice by Foreign Issuer (Form NT 20-F)

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 12b-25

SEC File Number: 001-38876

CUSIP Number: G0602B209

NOTIFICATION OF LATE FILING

(Check One) ☐ Form 10-K ☒ Form 20-F ☐ Form 11-K ☐ Form 10-Q ☐ Form 10-D ☐ Form N-CEN ☐ Form N-CSR For Period Ended: July 31, 2021 ☐ Transition Report on Form 10-K ☐ Transition Report on Form 20-F ☐ Transition Report on Form 11-K ☐ Transition Report on Form 10-Q For the Transition Period Ended: Read Instruction (on back page) Before Preparing Form. Please Print or Type. Nothing in this form shall be construed to imply that the Commission has verified any information contained herein.

If the notification relates to a portion of the filing checked above, identify the Item(s) to which the notification relates: N/A

Part I - Registrant Information

ATIF Holdings Limited

Full Name of Registrant

Asia Times Holdings Limited

Former Name if Applicable

Room 2803,

Dachong Business Centre, Dachong 1st Road,

Nanshan District, Shenzhen, China

Address of Principal Executive Office

Part II - Rules 12b-25(b) and (c)

If the subject report could not be filed without unreasonable effort or expense and the registrant seeks relief pursuant to Rule 12b-25(b), the following should be completed. (Check box if appropriate)

(a) The reason described in reasonable detail in Part III of this form could not be eliminated without unreasonable effort or expense; ☒ (b) The subject annual report, semi-annual report, transition report on Form 10-K, Form 20-F, Form 11-K, Form N-CEN or Form N-CSR, or portion thereof, will be filed on or before the fifteenth calendar day following the prescribed due date; or the subject quarterly report or transition report on Form 10-Q or subject distribution report on Form 10-D, or portion thereof, will be filed on or before the fifth calendar day following the prescribed due date; and (c) The accountant's statement or other exhibit required by Rule 12b-25(c) has been attached if applicable.

Part III - Narrative

State below in reasonable detail why Forms 10-K, 20-F, 11-K, 10-Q, 10-D, N-CEN, N-CSR, or the transition report or portion thereof, could not be filed within the prescribed time period.

The registrant is unable to file its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2021 within the prescribed time period without unreasonable effort or expense. The registrant requires additional time to finalize its financial statements for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2021 in order to complete the audit of its 2021 financial statements, and to complete the required discussion and analysis of the registrant's business in the Form 20-F. The registrant anticipates that it will file the Form 20-F within the fifteen-day grace period provided by Exchange Act Rule 12b-25.

Part IV - Other Information

(1) Name and telephone number of person to contact in regard to this notification.

Yue Ming 86-755-8695-0818 (Name) (Telephone Number)

(2) Have all other periodic reports required under Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30 of the Investment Company Act of 1940 during the preceding 12 months or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such report(s) been filed? If answer is no, identify report(s). ☒ Yes ☐ No

(3) Is it anticipated that any significant change in results of operations from the corresponding period for the last fiscal year will be reflected by the earnings statements to be included in the subject report or portion thereof? ☐ Yes ☒ No

If so: attach an explanation of the anticipated change, both narratively and quantitatively, and, if appropriate, state the reasons why a reasonable estimate of the results cannot be made.

2

ATIF HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter)

has caused this notification to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Date: November 30, 2021 By: /s/ Jun Liu Jun Liu Chief Executive Officer

3