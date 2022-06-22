Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Atkore Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATKR   US0476491081

ATKORE INC.

(ATKR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-22 pm EDT
84.02 USD   -3.90%
05:11pAtkore Acquires United Poly Systems for Undisclosed Sum
MT
05:03pATKORE INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:01pAtkore Inc. Announces Acquisition of United Poly Systems
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Atkore Inc. Announces Acquisition of United Poly Systems

06/22/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Atkore Inc. (the “Company” or “Atkore”) (NYSE: ATKR), today announced that it has acquired United Poly Systems, a manufacturer of High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) pressure pipe and conduit, primarily serving telecom, water infrastructure, renewables, and energy markets (www.unitedpolysystems.com/).

“We are pleased to complete the acquisition of United Poly Systems, which strengthens Atkore’s product portfolio, expands our manufacturing capacity and further enables us to meet HDPE customers’ needs,” stated John Pregenzer, President of Atkore’s Electrical business. “HDPE pipe and conduit is a growing market that is expected to benefit from U.S. infrastructure legislation, and United Poly Systems is a great addition to Atkore. We welcome these employees and look forward to working together to continue to serve and support our customers.”

Bill Waltz, Atkore President and CEO, added, “The acquisition of United Poly Systems advances our objective announced in November 2021 to deploy more than $1 billion in cash toward capital expenditures and other organic investments, M&A and stock repurchases over the next two to three years to drive growth and enhance value for shareholders. United Poly Systems exemplifies our approach to acquiring strong businesses in key end markets that will enable us to maintain and expand our leadership position in the marketplace.”

The Company notes that United Poly Systems is the Company’s fourth acquisition in Fiscal Year 2022, and over the past six months, the Company has deployed more than $250 million dollars towards M&A.

United Poly Systems has manufacturing locations in Springfield, Missouri, and Albuquerque, New Mexico with approximately 160 employees. It will continue operating at both locations. United Poly Systems was previously owned by Industrial Opportunity Partners, an operations-focused private equity firm based in Evanston, Illinois.

About Atkore Inc.

Atkore is forging a future where our employees, customers, suppliers, shareholders and communities are building better together – a future focused on serving the customer and powering and protecting the world.

With a global network of manufacturing and distribution facilities worldwide, Atkore is a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions.

To learn more, please visit at www.atkore.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ATKORE INC.
05:11pAtkore Acquires United Poly Systems for Undisclosed Sum
MT
05:03pATKORE INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:01pAtkore Inc. Announces Acquisition of United Poly Systems
BU
06/07INSIDER SELL : Atkore
MT
05/24S&P Upgrades Atkore To 'BB' From 'BB-' On Record Earnings, Improved Leverage; Outlook S..
MT
05/20Atkore, Nextracker to Collaborate on Dedicated Solar Tracker Manufacturing Line in Ariz..
MT
05/20Nextracker and Atkore Announce Dedicated Solar Tracker Manufacturing Line in Arizona
CI
05/20Atkore Acquires Talon Products for Undisclosed Sum
MT
05/19Atkore Inc. Announces Acquisition of Talon Products, LLC
BU
05/19Atkore Inc. acquired Assets Of Talon Products, LLC.
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ATKORE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 767 M - -
Net income 2022 877 M - -
Net cash 2022 259 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,50x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 769 M 3 769 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
EV / Sales 2023 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 3 400
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart ATKORE INC.
Duration : Period :
Atkore Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATKORE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 87,43 $
Average target price 141,25 $
Spread / Average Target 61,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William E. Waltz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David P. Johnson VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Michael V. Schrock Chairman
Lee A. Paree Vice President-Information Technology
A. Mark Zeffiro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATKORE INC.-21.37%3 769
KEYENCE CORPORATION-34.77%83 959
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-33.60%67 108
EATON CORPORATION PLC-27.37%50 330
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-15.40%47 643
NIDEC CORPORATION-40.83%33 942