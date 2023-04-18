Advanced search
    ATKR   US0476491081

ATKORE INC.

(ATKR)
04:00:02 2023-04-18 pm EDT
134.32 USD   +1.80%
Atkore Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

04/18/2023 | 05:01pm EDT
Atkore Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ATKR), a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions, today announced that the Company will release its Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. (ET) that same day.

Interested investors and other parties can listen to a webcast of the live conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.atkore.com/events-and-presentations. The online replay will be available on the same website following the call.

Conference Call Information

Dial In:

888-330-2446 (Domestic)

 

240-789-2732 (International)

Conf ID:

5592214

A telephonic replay will be available approximately three hours after the call. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Replay Information

Dial In:

800-770-2030 (Domestic)

 

647-362-9199 (International)

Conf ID:

5592214

To learn more about Atkore Inc. please visit the company's website at https://investors.atkore.com/

About Atkore Inc.

Atkore is forging a future where our employees, customers, suppliers, shareholders and communities are building better together – a future focused on serving the customer and powering and protecting the world.

With a network of manufacturing and distribution facilities worldwide, Atkore is a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions.


© Business Wire 2023
fermer