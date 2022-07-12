Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Atkore Inc.
  News
  Summary
    ATKR   US0476491081

ATKORE INC.

(ATKR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-12 pm EDT
85.79 USD   -2.32%
Atkore Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
BU
06/23ATKORE : Announces Acquisition of United Poly Systems - Form 8-K
PU
06/22Atkore Acquires United Poly Systems for Undisclosed Sum
MT
Atkore Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

07/12/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
Atkore Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ATKR), a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions, today announced that the Company will release its 3rd Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. (ET) that same day.

Interested investors and other parties can listen to a webcast of the live conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.atkore.com/events-and-presentations. The online replay will be available on the same website following the call.

Conference Call Information

Dial In:

888-330-2446 (Domestic)

 

240-789-2732 (International)

Conf ID:

5592214

A telephonic replay will be available approximately three hours after the call. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on Monday, August 22, 2022.

Replay Information

Dial In:

800-770-2030 (Domestic)

 

647-362-9199 (International)

Conf ID:

5592214

To learn more about Atkore Inc. please visit the company's website at https://investors.atkore.com/

About Atkore Inc.

Atkore is forging a future where our employees, customers, suppliers, shareholders and communities are building better together – a future focused on serving the customer and powering and protecting the world.

With a global network of manufacturing and distribution facilities worldwide, Atkore is a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions.


© Business Wire 2022
