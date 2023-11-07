Atkore Inc. (the “Company” or “Atkore”) (NYSE: ATKR) today announced that it has earned additional recognition from Top Workplaces that includes three Culture Excellence awards and four regional awards. The Company received the 2023 Top Workplaces USA award earlier this year from Energage, a leading HR technology and research company behind this recognition program.

Top Workplaces awards are based solely on employee feedback where aggregated scores exceed national benchmarks. While 5,000 organizations were recognized as a Top Workplace, less than 16% received a Culture Excellence Award. Atkore received three awards in this category for Employee Appreciation, Employee Well-Being and Professional Development. Additionally, Atkore facilities in Harvey, IL; De Pere, WI; Milford, UT; and Eugene, Molalla and Pendleton, OR were recognized as a regional Top Workplace.

“One of the fundamental principles of Atkore’s Business System focuses exclusively on our people. As a result, we’re dedicated to creating an environment where employees feel respected and valued, and their contributions are recognized,” commented Bill Waltz, Atkore President and CEO. “The Top Workplaces awards further demonstrate that Atkore’s purposeful approach to organizational excellence is a key employer differentiator.”

About Atkore Inc.

Atkore is forging a future where our employees, customers, suppliers, shareholders and communities are building better together – a future focused on serving the customer and powering and protecting the world. With a network of manufacturing and distribution facilities worldwide, Atkore is a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions. To learn more, please visit www.atkore.com.

