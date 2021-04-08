Atkore Inc. : Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Atkore Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ATKR), a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions, today announced that the Company will release its 2nd Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. (ET) that same day.

Interested investors and other parties can listen to a webcast of the live conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.atkore.com/events-and-presentations. The online replay will be available on the same website following the call.

Conference Call Information Dial In: 833-968-2233 (Domestic) 825-312-2056 (International) Conf ID: 8375214

A telephonic replay will be available approximately three hours after the call. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

Replay Information Dial In: 800-585-8367 (Domestic) 416-621-4642 (International) Conf ID: 8375214

To learn more about Atkore Inc. please visit the company's website at https://investors.atkore.com/home/default.aspx

About Atkore

Atkore is forging a future where our employees, customers, suppliers, shareholders and communities are building better together – a future focused on serving the customer and powering and protecting the world.

With approximately 3,700 employees and 65 manufacturing and distribution facilities worldwide as of September 30, 2020, Atkore is a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210408005954/en/