Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Atkore Inc.    ATKR

ATKORE INC.

(ATKR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Atkore Inc. : Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

04/08/2021 | 05:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Atkore Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ATKR), a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions, today announced that the Company will release its 2nd Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. (ET) that same day.

Interested investors and other parties can listen to a webcast of the live conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.atkore.com/events-and-presentations. The online replay will be available on the same website following the call.

Conference Call Information

Dial In:

833-968-2233 (Domestic)

 

825-312-2056 (International)

Conf ID:

8375214

A telephonic replay will be available approximately three hours after the call. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

Replay Information

Dial In:

800-585-8367 (Domestic)

 

416-621-4642 (International)

Conf ID:

8375214

To learn more about Atkore Inc. please visit the company's website at https://investors.atkore.com/home/default.aspx

About Atkore

Atkore is forging a future where our employees, customers, suppliers, shareholders and communities are building better together – a future focused on serving the customer and powering and protecting the world.

With approximately 3,700 employees and 65 manufacturing and distribution facilities worldwide as of September 30, 2020, Atkore is a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ATKORE INC.
05:01pATKORE INC.  : Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Release Date a..
BU
03/19ATKORE  : RBC Adjusts Price Target on Atkore International Group to $84 From $67..
MT
03/18ATKORE  : CJS Securities Initiates Coverage on Atkore International Group With O..
MT
02/24ATKORE INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
02/24ATKORE INC.  : Acquires FRE Composites® Group
BU
02/23ATKORE INC.  : To Present at J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance V..
BU
02/17ATKORE INC.  : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/12ATKORE INC.  : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, ..
AQ
02/10ATKORE INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.  : To Participate at Citi's 2021 Global Industri..
BU
02/03ATKORE  : Credit Suisse Adjusts Atkore International Group's Price Target to $61..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 093 M - -
Net income 2021 264 M - -
Net Debt 2021 270 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 334 M 3 334 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,72x
EV / Sales 2022 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 3 256
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart ATKORE INC.
Duration : Period :
Atkore Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATKORE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 75,75 $
Last Close Price 71,50 $
Spread / Highest target 25,9%
Spread / Average Target 5,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William E. Waltz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David P. Johnson VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Office
Michael V. Schrock Chairman
Lee Paree Vice President-Information Technology
A. Mark Zeffiro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATKORE INC.73.92%3 334
KEYENCE CORPORATION-12.93%111 653
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE11.55%86 999
NIDEC CORPORATION7.40%74 436
EATON CORPORATION PLC16.85%55 922
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.13.34%54 657
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ